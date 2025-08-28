Liberia: 'Birth Tourism Prohibited,' U.S. Embassy Says

The visa wahala continues. The United States Embassy in Monrovia has issued a reminder to Liberians and other travelers that apply for a U.S. visa with the intent of giving birth in America--so that the child can obtain U.S. citizenship--is strictly prohibited under U.S. immigration law.

In its social media post on Wednesday, August 27, the Embassy emphasized that consular officers are trained to identify such intentions during visa interviews and are authorized to deny applications if they believe the applicant is seeking to travel primarily for childbirth.

"Traveling to the United States on a visa for the purpose of giving birth so your child will obtain U.S. citizenship is prohibited. If consular officers believe this is your intent, they will deny your visa application," the Embassy noted.

The United States grants citizenship automatically to almost anyone born on U.S. soil, a principle enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. However, U.S. authorities have become increasingly strict against what is known as "birth tourism"--when foreign nationals enter the country on temporary visas with the primary goal of giving birth to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The U.S. Department of State, in January 2020, revised its visa rules, authorizing consular officers to deny visitor visas (B1/B2) if they determine that childbirth is the main purpose of travel.

The Embassy's reminder comes at a time when many Liberians pursue U.S. visas for education, health care, and family visits. But it also serves as a caution against misrepresenting travel purposes during interviews.

According to immigration experts, applicants found to have misrepresented their intentions risk not only immediate visa denial but also being declared permanently ineligible for future travel to the United States.

The Embassy urged honesty in the application process. "Applicants must be truthful about the reasons for travel. Misrepresentation can carry serious consequences, including visa denial or future travel bans," the statement emphasized.

The warning has sparked mixed reactions among Liberians in Monrovia on social media.

"This policy is not new, but the Embassy reminding us shows how serious they are," said Sarah Kollie, a young mother in Paynesville. "I know people who traveled to the U.S. just to give birth, but honestly, it's very expensive, and most of us can't even afford that option."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others expressed disappointment. Joseph Toe, a recent university graduate, said the decision could discourage some families. "For many Liberians, having a child with U.S. citizenship is seen as securing a better future. So hearing that the Embassy will deny visas for that reason will definitely worry some people."

Meanwhile, some citizens welcomed the Embassy's reminder, arguing that honesty in the visa process is important. Mariam Kamara, a businesswoman at Waterside Market, said: "The U.S. is within its right to protect its system. If you want to go, you should be clear about your reasons. Too many people try to trick the system, and then all of us face stricter rules."

While the U.S. continues to welcome genuine visitors, students, and business travelers, it has consistently cracked down on practices viewed as abuses of immigration law. By highlighting this policy in Monrovia, the Embassy is reminding would-be travelers that consular scrutiny remains high in this area.

For Liberians seeking entry into the U.S., the Embassy's message is clear: do not apply for a visa with the intent of giving birth in America. Such applications will be denied, and dishonesty about travel intentions could have lasting consequences.