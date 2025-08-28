Liberia: Farmers Turn to Sustainable Cultivation of Medicinal Crops

Kenlay — A quiet transformation is taking place along the fringes of the East Nimba Nature Reserve (ENNR), where farmers are embracing new methods of cultivating medicinal and commercially valuable crops. With training from the Botanical Products Association of Liberia (BOTPAL), these farmers are learning to boost their incomes while preserving Liberia's fragile rainforests.

For years, Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) like Grains of Paradise and African Black Pepper have been harvested in ways that destroyed the very plants they relied on. African Black Pepper, a vine that thrives on tall trees, was often cut during harvest, leaving behind stumps that took five to six years to recover. Grains of Paradise, which grows beneath the forest canopy, suffered similar destructive harvesting practices.

"Before BOTPAL came, we usually cut the vine during harvest so the seeds could drop," recalled one elderly farmer. "The cutting destroyed the plant, and it would take many years to grow again. Now we know how to harvest without killing it."

Shifting Toward Sustainability

BOTPAL's intervention is changing these practices by promoting intercropping and cross-cropping methods. Farmers are now planting Grains of Paradise beneath cocoa trees, taking advantage of natural shade, while African Black Pepper climbs taller trees on the same plots. The system not only maintains biodiversity but also helps farmers maximize income without clearing new forest.

"African Black Pepper takes at least two years before harvest," explained Wilson D. Belleh, head NTFPs farmer in Kenlay. "But once it starts, it continues to bear fruit, giving us regular income without damaging the forest. That is the difference proper cultivation makes."

The earnings potential is significant. A kilogram of Grains of Paradise currently sells for CFA 12,000 (about L$3,600), while African Black Pepper commands CFA 15,000 (about L$4,500). Yet despite such potential, much of Liberia's NTFPs--including xylopia, griffonia, and bitter kola--have long been smuggled through neighboring countries, mainly to Asian markets. This illicit trade not only deprives farmers of better returns but also encourages unsustainable harvesting.

"Merchants don't show farmers sustainable harvesting techniques; they just buy and leave," Belleh noted. "This has made forests, especially around ENNR, vulnerable to exploitation."

Diversifying With Mushrooms

In addition to spices, BOTPAL is introducing mushroom cultivation as an alternative livelihood. At a demonstration site near ENNR, farmers are being trained to grow mushrooms commercially reducing reliance on wild collection while opening a new income stream.

"If farmers understand the value of these NTFPs, they will stop destroying the forest," said Frederick Gonkartee, BOTPAL's head. "Training farmers in cultivation and value addition creates income opportunities while conserving biodiversity."

Other valuable NTFPs in Liberia include reeds, rattan, piasava, vocanga, wild palm, monkey apple, and walnut. Many of these have medicinal or industrial uses and are increasingly in demand. BOTPAL's training covers cultivation, sustainable harvesting, marketing, and processing, equipping farmers to compete in broader markets and avoid dependence on middlemen.

Linking Livelihoods to Conservation

By teaching farmers how to manage and market their forest crops, BOTPAL is fostering long-term income security while safeguarding natural resources. The model helps communities see the forest not as a dwindling resource to be exploited, but as a renewable source of prosperity if managed responsibly.

"With proper knowledge, farmers can harvest repeatedly without destroying plants, ensuring both ecological balance and economic growth," Gonkartee added.

The approach aligns with global efforts to promote sustainable forest management. Around the world, communities are being encouraged to develop markets for NTFPs as a way to reduce illegal logging, conserve biodiversity, and strengthen local economies.

In Liberia, BOTPAL's initiative is supported by the Farm Forestry Facility (FFF) of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which provides technical and financial backing. The partnership underscores the international recognition of Liberia's forests as not only vital ecological treasures but also potential drivers of rural development.

A Model for the Future

The effects are already visible in the attitudes of local farmers. Where once the forest was seen primarily as a source of timber or wild crops, it is now increasingly valued as an asset to be nurtured. By intercropping cash crops with forest products, farmers are earning more without clearing land, while simultaneously protecting biodiversity.

"Farmers are now protecting the forest instead of selling products cheaply or harvesting destructively," Gonkartee said. "Sustainable cultivation of NTFPs ensures that future generations will continue to benefit from these resources."

The model is also beginning to address long-standing market imbalances. Historically, much of Liberia's NTFPs reached international buyers through informal channels that offered little benefit to producers. By teaching farmers how to improve quality, add value, and link directly to markets, BOTPAL is ensuring they capture more of the earnings from their labor.

Ultimately, the program demonstrates that economic development and conservation need not be at odds. With the right training and market access, farmers can achieve both.

"Liberia's forests are among the richest in Africa," Gonkartee observed. "If we treat them wisely, they can sustain us economically while maintaining their ecological functions. That is the balance we are trying to strike."

Preserving Forests, Securing Futures

BOTPAL's initiative around ENNR provides a clear example of how local communities can become stewards of their environment when given the tools and incentives to do so. By blending traditional knowledge with modern cultivation techniques, the program is building resilience into both rural livelihoods and ecosystems.

The vision is simple but powerful: forests that continue to provide, not just for today's farmers, but for generations to come.