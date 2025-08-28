Liberia: Chief Justice Calls for Credential Audit of Judiciary

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has ordered a credential audit of all employees of the judiciary--a move that is intended to eliminate or remove ghosts or names of non-existent workers from the payroll of the third branch of the government.

The credentials audit initiative, which will be led by the Civil Service Agency, will use national identification cards, and original copies of academic credentials, to identify employees and match them to bank accounts.

"There would be consequences for non-compliance," a release from the judiciary indicated on Wednesday, August 27.

This audit represents an assessment of competence and adherence to standards, which could lead to job loss, demotion, or decreased opportunities if deficiencies were to be found, according to a judicial source. The source further said, it's part of an anti-corruption campaign and continuation of the rebranding efforts of former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reasons for the Audit

Ghost Workers:

The primary goal is to eliminate "ghost workers" (individuals on the payroll who do not actually work) and non-existent employees who were receiving salaries.

Financial Irregularities:

The audit aimed to identify instances where salaries were being paid to bank accounts not linked to the names of employees.

Increased Transparency: The initiative is expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to the judiciary payroll system.

To support Justice Gbeisay's commitment during his seating ceremony, he said, "As part of our commitment to accountability and service excellence, we will conduct credential audits to ensure that all staff of the Judiciary have the required academic qualification and experience."

The exercise, according to Justice Gbeisay, will be conducted by the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

The week-long exercise is expected to begin on Thursday, August 28, to September 4. Normally, the CSA's audit has resulted in the removal of nearly several thousands of non-existent workers from the government payroll, saving significant amounts of money, which the judiciary is no exception.

The audit is expected to target judges, magistrates, and judiciary staff in both the 1st and 6th Judicial Circuits, in Montserrado County, with a focus on confirming the academic credentials and qualifications of all employees under the Judiciary Branch.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Courts to be audited include West Point Magisterial Court, Paynesville Magisterial Court, Omega, Careysburg, Bensonville, and Todee Magisterial Courts. Others are; Gardnersville, Bushrod Island, Brewerville, and Arthington Magisterial Courts.

This audit marks a significant step toward institutional reform and capacity building within Liberia's judiciary, signaling the new Chief Justice's commitment to professional integrity and public trust in the rule of law.