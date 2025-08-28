Liberia: 18 Businesses to Pitch for U.S.$10k Grants

The spotlight will be on Liberia's next generation of women entrepreneurs this Thursday, August 28, 2025, when 18 women-led businesses take center stage at the Growth Accelerator Liberia Programme's Cohort V Pitching Ceremony. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship on 9th Street, Sinkor, beginning at 10:00 A.M.

The entrepreneurs will be competing for up to US$10,000 in co-financing grants, alongside mentorship opportunities and technical assistance designed to strengthen and scale their businesses.

Since its launch in 2021, the Growth Accelerator Liberia Programme has become a major driver of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) growth in the country. To date, it has supported 92 Liberian-owned MSMEs and invested more than US$1.7 million directly into local businesses, with significant impact in sectors ranging from agribusiness and renewable energy to manufacturing and services.

Organizers say this year's edition will place a special focus on women-led ventures, underscoring the importance of female entrepreneurship in job creation, economic resilience, and community development.

"Liberian women are bold, innovative, and resilient. Through this program, we are not only providing capital but also building the skills and networks they need to thrive in competitive markets," said a representative of the Growth Accelerator Programme team ahead of the ceremony.

The initiative is a partnership supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia, the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, the European Union in Liberia, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with additional collaboration from financial institutions including UBA Liberia, Ecobank Liberia, Bloom Bank Africa Liberia Limited, and International Bank Liberia Limited.

The event is expected to attract policymakers, development partners, investors, and members of the business community eager to witness the creativity and determination of Liberia's emerging women entrepreneurs.

Organizers have called on the public to show support and solidarity. "Now is the time to cheer and support the next wave of bold, brilliant women entrepreneurs as they compete for their chance to scale," the statement added.