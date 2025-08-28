Liberia: 'Angry Country, Angry People'

Former Montserrado County Superintendent Grace Kpaan has broken her silence after nearly 18 months, emerging with a fiery warning that Liberia is at risk of a bleak and stagnant future unless urgent reforms are undertaken to address corruption, political greed, and poor governance.

Speaking Wednesday, August 27, in a live interview on Fortune TV, Madam Kpaan said Liberia has transformed into what she described as "an angry country," where frustration and mistrust run through every level of society.

"Everywhere you go, everybody is angry--the boss is angry, the messenger is angry, the clerk is angry. Liberia has become an angry country with angry people. That is why we need transformation and reformation," she said.

She warned that if Liberia's leaders and citizens do not rise up to change course, the country risks remaining trapped in stagnation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results. If we don't change, in the next 10 to 15 years Liberia will be exactly where it is today--suffering, angry, and underdeveloped," Kpaan cautioned.

Kpaan, who previously faced corruption allegations herself, took a hard look at the country's governance failures, describing corruption as the biggest obstacle to progress.

"Corruption is a cancer. If somebody does wrong, he must be punished. But in Liberia, people pretend to fight corruption. If impunity continues, we will be in the same cycle 10 years from now," she said.

She argued that genuine accountability must begin at the top of government, particularly with the presidency.

"The leader must be reborn to punish anybody--regardless of tribe, religion, or relationship. That is the only way others will fear and corruption will end," she emphasized.

Turning to the recent demolition of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) party headquarters, Kpaan dismissed the party's claims of injustice, insisting that the building never belonged to the CDC.

"That's not your property. You didn't buy it. You refused to pay rent. Pack your things and go. It's simple," she declared. "Don't cry and make fuss about it. If the owner says move, you move. Under the law, that is their right."

She further alleged that the building had long served as a hub for crime and drug abuse.

"Let's be real about it. That place was the first ghetto. We saw raffles, gunshots, and drops coming out of it. All the shacks behind there were ghettos, and they knew it. They didn't care to stop it because those were the so-called masses," she explained.

Kpaan also expressed concern over the unchecked mushrooming of political parties in Liberia, which she said weakens democracy and exposes greed among politicians.

"We need a law that compels every political party to own its headquarters. This will push parties to merge and form stronger institutions instead of everyone waking up and establishing a party because they left another one," she argued.

She described Liberia's crowded ballots as evidence of selfishness among politicians:

"The last election had up to 24 presidential candidates. Next time it might be 30. What does that mean for Liberia? It shows greed. Everybody wants to eat their own share," she said.

In a particularly confrontational moment, Madam Kpaan took aim at Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, questioning his reputation as a philanthropist and accusing him of exploiting resources intended for the public.

"He was not a good Samaritan. What was given to him for the people, he took for himself and abused it. The buses and ambulances were not his personal property--they were meant for Liberians. Yet the very CDC government gave him fuel and contracts while others were cut off. That is wickedness," she charged.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Issuing a political challenge, she declared: "Saah Joseph, I'm waiting for you on election day. I'll defy you. Come on, I'm ready for you."

Despite her sharp criticisms, Kpaan highlighted her own ongoing work in education and social development, pointing to schools and churches established in rural counties, medical missions, and rehabilitation programs for young people struggling with addiction.

She ended her interview with a passionate call for collective responsibility and citizen action.

"Liberia can change when we have changed people. Each and every well-meaning Liberian should speak out and cry aloud until something happens. We cannot fold our hands anymore. The time for real change is now," she concluded.