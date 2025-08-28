Nigeria: Why We Are Yet to Commence Work On Ukwa Seaport Project - Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has stated the reasons why the work on the Ukwa seaport project, proposed to be built in Ukwa land by his administration, has yet to commence.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Ezumezu Ndoki Patriotic Association, Ukwa East council area, the Governor disclosed that work on the proposed seaport has yet to commence because his administration will not initiate the project until it is certain of the availability of funds to ensure its completion.

He said, "I was the one who came up with the idea that we needed a seaport. The Chinese team working with us has submitted their feasibility reports.

"And clearly, a lot of dredging needs to be done. I think from that report, if I'm not mistaken, we need to dredge about 19.5 kilometres to the high sea.

"So, that is not consistent with the initial preliminary report that we got. This type of work requires a substantial amount of money.

"So, we know how dredging is. We have now gone back to the drawing board because, before we start any project, several things are important to us.

"One, we must ensure that it is viable, and before we start, we must confirm that we have the money to fund it so that we don't start a project and abandon it or delay it midway.

"On partnerships, of course, we have all the approvals and licences required. But I want to assure you that it is a project that we have in mind. The new issues that have arisen are the reasons it appears we are a bit slow.

"So, we will not start the seaport project until we are very sure that we have the funds to complete it available."

Otti assured that his administration is not terminating any ongoing road construction project leading to Ukwa East midway, as he is committed to completing all the road projects he has embarked upon.

He also explained some of the challenges being faced in the construction of roads, including how he reached out to the Governor of Ákwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and settled the issues around the Akirika-Obu road.

"About some of the roads you mentioned, there is no road we are terminating midway.

"I know that the Akirikaobu route starts from Obingwa. And the construction is still on. So, by the time it's completed, it will terminate in Akwa Ibom State.

"Obohia road had a challenge. But we have almost solved it. And if you go to Obohia Road, you will see that construction is underway as we speak.

"The previous administration had awarded it to a company called Heartland. And before we arrived, the job had been abandoned. I engaged in meetings with them, and they promised to return to the site; I believe they are currently on site.

"So, Obohia road, we found out that the original tunnel that was there had been blocked. As it stands, trying to retrieve it would be more expensive than making a new one.

"So, we decided to do a new one that is deep enough that we can also control to take all the water to the Aba River."

Otti reassured the Ukwa people that his administration is theirs and thanked them for appreciating the modest efforts he has made in the last 27 months.

Earlier, the Mayor of Ukwa East, Mr. Chibunna Akara, informed the Governor that many stakeholders in the Ukwa East council area have expressed interest in supporting his administration.

Akara commended the Governor for his efforts, stressing that his people are happy with the administration.

Additionally, the leader of the delegation and President of the Ezumezu Ndoki Patriotic Association, Chief Israel Ahunanya, disclosed that the association has been a political power broker in the Ukwa East council area for a long time.

He commended Otti for his infrastructural developmental projects across the State and demanded that the Governor hand over the campaign in Ukwa East council area to their hands, assuring him of his re-election in 2027.

Ahunanya had listed some roads leading to Ukwa land where construction works appear to have stopped midway, as well as the seaport that needs to be built in Ukwa land, and urged the governor to intervene.

Vanguard News