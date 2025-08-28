Liberia: Fixing the Flow - Why Liberia Must Invest in Water and Sewer Infrastructure Now

Residents of Clara Town, a low-income neighborhood of Monrovia, Liberia, face sanitation challenges with the onset of the rainy season (file photo).

opinion

Every day, thousands of Liberians wake up to untapped water, foul odors from open sewers, or murky water flowing from rusted pipes. What should be a basic public service - clean and reliable water, and safe sanitation - is a national emergency. Liberia's water and sewer infrastructure, much of which was constructed in the 1950s, has exceeded its design lifespan and is collapsing under the weight of age, decades of neglect, and rapid population growth.

If we do not act decisively and strategically, this silent emergency will undermine our public health, derail development goals, and widen the gap between those who have and those who do not.

Much of Liberia's water infrastructure was built over 70 years ago, with portions of the pipeline network dating back to 1953. Today, it is showing its age. According to reports from the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), the capital city of Monrovia experiences frequent ruptures in the distribution network due to brittle pipes and unbalanced water pressure.

The population of Monrovia and surrounding areas has more than doubled over the past two decades, placing immense pressure on infrastructure never designed to serve this scale. In many areas, households experience intermittent service or receive no piped water at all, leaving residents to rely on unsafe wells and hand pumps.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The condition of the sewerage system is equally dire. Decades of underinvestment have left large portions of the network nonfunctional. Untreated effluent now flows directly into surrounding wetlands, rivers, and coastal waters, contaminating fisheries, polluting drinking water sources, and exposing residents to serious health risks such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid. A 2023 report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ministry of Health highlights a direct link between poor sanitation and rising cases of waterborne illness, particularly in low-income urban communities.

The financial picture is just as troubling. The LWSC Strategic Plan (2025-2029) reports that Non-Revenue Water (NRW) stands at an alarming 66%, meaning two-thirds of all water produced is either lost through system leaks or stolen before reaching paying customers. This is not only a drain on operating revenue but also discourages further investment.

The document further highlights that the Corporation relies on central government subsidies for nearly 50% of its operational costs. Its operating ratio of 1.57 reveals that for every dollar earned, LWSC spends $1.57 to keep services up and running. This level of financial imbalance threatens the Corporation's long-term viability.

To its credit, LWSC has initiated the replacement of 10 kilometers of the most damaged pipelines in Monrovia, thanks to support from the Government of Liberia and development partners. However, the remaining 15 kilometers awaits funding. Without swift and targeted financing, these half-measures will fall short of achieving the desired improvements in service reliability and coverage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia has committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Yet failure to invest in infrastructure rehabilitation has left vast swaths of the population unserved.

Many communities in Greater Monrovia, county capitals, and other urban centers remain beyond the reach of LWSC's services. Water infrastructure failure is not just a technical issue; it is a development barrier that hinders progress across key areas of the Human Development Index, including public health, economic productivity, and education.

The Government of Liberia must prioritize the rehabilitation of water and sanitation infrastructure as a national development objective. International donors and partners, and the private sector should align with the LWSC and support a transparent, well-planned investment that enhances financial sustainability, improves operational efficiency, and expands service coverage.

Water is not a luxury. It is a right. It is health, dignity, and development. Strategic investment in LWSC today means a safer, healthier, and more equitable Liberia tomorrow.

About the Author:

J. Mawolo Baysah is the CEO and Managing Partner of Wuteve Consultancy Services and an adjunct professor of Statistics and Operations Research at the University of Maryland Global Campus.