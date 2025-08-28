Liberia: Why Attempts to Forcefully Anoint the Next Godfather of Vote-Rich County Is Proving More Difficult in Aftermath of PYJ's Death

Monrovia — The death of Senator Prince Yormie Johnson in November 2024 has left a political void in Nimba County that no single individual has yet been able to fill. Once known as the uncontested political strongman of Liberia's second-most populous and politically strategic county, Johnson's absence has opened the door to a fierce struggle for control, legitimacy, and influence.

The aftermath is proving that the crown of Nimba cannot simply be passed down or imposed -- it must be earned in a political landscape that has become more complex, fractured, and unpredictable.

Nimba County, with a population of over 620,000 according to the 2022 census, has long held the distinction of being a vote-rich swing region capable of tilting national presidential outcomes.

From Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to George Weah and now Joseph Boakai, all post-war Liberian presidents have benefited from Nimba's bloc votes. Those votes were often engineered or influenced by one man -- Johnson, known widely as PYJ, a former warlord turned senator who dominated Nimba's political scene through a mix of wartime legacy, regional loyalty, and strategic party-building under the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

Johnson's leadership was often controversial, but it was never in doubt. He successfully transitioned from rebel leader to political kingmaker, presenting himself as a defender of Nimba's interests, especially in the aftermath of the Doe regime.

Until his death last November, the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson--who had gallantly defended his kinsmen against former President Samuel Kanyon Doe's onslaught--was widely credited and rewarded by residents of Nimba county, who overwhelmingly elected him in every election since the end of the civil war. Now, the vacuum left behind appears to be leading to an unexpected power struggle between two political heavyweights seeking relevance in the shadow of an iconic figure whose military prowess remains unmatched, and whose legacy has created shoes too difficult to fill.

The current standoff centers around two towering political figures -- Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Samuel G. Kogar. Vice President Koung, long seen as PYJ's protégé and presumed successor, has emerged as a national figure with significant ambitions.

His endorsement of Kogar during the 2025 senatorial by-election was viewed by many as a demonstration of his continued grip on Nimba's political machinery. With Vice President Koung's vigorous campaigning across the county's nine districts, Kogar clinched a Senate seat, and the narrative was one of consolidation. But within months, that illusion of unity began to unravel.

Senator Kogar has launched a series of sharp public criticisms against Vice President Koung, accusing him of authoritarian control over MDR and claiming that the vice president is running the party as a personal estate.

The flashpoint in their deteriorating relationship was Vice President Koung's decision to handpick Kortor Kwagrue as the MDR candidate for the District 5 by-election, reportedly bypassing Senator Kogar's input and preferences. This move, Senator Kogar argued, not only sidelined him but also disrespected party protocols and undermined the principle of internal democracy.

Senator Kogar's language has become increasingly defiant. In a recent media appearance, he questioned Vice President Koung's role in the party, pointing out that the vice president is not even a registered MDR member.

According to Senator Kogar, the Vice President has been interfering in appointments, ignoring the legislative caucus, and undermining local representation by favoring individuals aligned with the Friends of Jeremiah Koung movement (FOJ), a group he believes has taken over key county functions.

What was once an intra-party disagreement has evolved into a full-blown political rupture, exposing the structural weaknesses of the MDR. Formed by Johnson to amplify his influence, MDR was never a robust democratic institution. It was a personality-driven platform built around one man's vision and charisma. With Johnson gone, MDR finds itself adrift--caught between two ambitious men vying to define its future.

Vice President Koung, despite his national position and his long political journey from Representative to Senator and now Vice President, appears to be struggling to maintain a consensus within the county.

His calm and calculated demeanor is now being tested by growing unrest at the local level, and his image as a unifier is under threat. Senator Kogar, on the other hand, is leveraging his grassroots appeal and legislative experience to present himself as the voice of balance, inclusion, and regional fairness. As a sitting senator not facing re-election until 2033, Senator Kogar is operating without immediate electoral pressure, making him an unpredictable and potent actor.

Public sentiment in Nimba appears equally divided. In towns and districts, community voices are rising with both concern and clarity.

G. Aloysius Lincoln, a resident, argued that Senator Kogar is right in seeking space and called on the vice president to focus on his national role instead of micromanaging county affairs. He warned that continued dominance from Vice President Koung would fracture Nimba's long-standing political unity.

Prince Tokpah of District Four emphasized that there is an internal fight, but at the heart of it is Senator Kogar's desire for dialogue. He stressed that both senators should be involved in county decisions, noting that Vice President Koung and his supporters are making unilateral moves without consulting the broader legislative caucus.

Fritz Dorwon also expressed dissatisfaction with the current arrangement, stating that Nimba unity cannot continue without the involvement of both senators. According to him, the county's leadership structure has been hijacked by the vice president, marginalizing other lawmakers and leaders in the process. Dorwon called for chiefs and elders to step in and mediate before things spiral out of control.

Kelvin Saye Flomo echoed similar sentiments. He stressed the need for traditional authorities to intervene and act as mediators in what he described as a growing political crisis. Flomo noted that with PYJ no longer around to serve as a unifying force, there must be collective leadership to prevent fragmentation.

Odiephus Paye Boe pointed out that Senator Kogar is merely asking for political space, not picking a fight. He acknowledged Vice President Koung's closeness to the late PYJ but argued that the current approach of centralizing power is unsustainable.

In his view, Koung, as the most senior government official from the county, has influence -- but should not wield it unilaterally.

Renowned human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, also a Nimba elder, told FrontPage Africa he intends to engage both leaders to resolve their differences. "It is important that both are on good terms for the sake of the county," he said.

National and 2029 Implications

The fallout extends beyond Nimba. With speculation that Vice President Koung may either run alongside President Boakai in 2029 or seek the presidency himself, a divided home base could jeopardize his national ambitions.

"MDR's internal conflict could have far-reaching consequences," said Morrison Morris, Chief of Staff to Rep. Taa Wongbe (District #9), who spoke in his personal capacity. "If Senator Kogar takes a different stand in 2029, it will definitely impact Koung's presidential chances."

Adding fuel to the speculation, rumors are circulating that Senator Kogar may be considering an alliance with the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). If he were to join forces with former President George Weah as a potential running mate, it could fracture Nimba's voting bloc and realign national politics.

For President Boakai, the MDR feud presents a delicate challenge. His Unity Party-led coalition relied heavily on Nimba's support, but divisions among Koung, Kogar, and other Nimba leaders could undermine legislative cooperation and weaken his governance strategy.

A Party at the Crossroads

The dispute underscores a broader truth about Liberian politics: parties built around personalities rather than policies are inherently unstable. The MDR must now decide whether it will evolve into a genuine political institution or collapse under internal rivalries.

As Liberia edges toward the 2029 elections, all eyes remain on Nimba. Once dominated by a single voice, the county is now demanding shared leadership, accountability, and genuine consultation. The age of the political godfather may be drawing to a close, and what happens next could reshape the trajectory of Liberia's democracy for years to come.