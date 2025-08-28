Liberia: Supreme Court Asked to Review Judge Willie's Bail Rulings in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — Six defendants accused of multiple charges, including arson and attempted murder, in connection with the December 2024 Capitol Building fire, have petitioned the Supreme Court of Liberia to overturn several rulings made by Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, claiming their constitutional right to bail is being violated.

In their petition for a writ of certiorari, filed before Justice Wolokolie, the defendants -- Christian Kofa, John Nyanti, Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, and Stephen Broh -- argued that Judge Willie unlawfully kept them in detention despite approving their bail bond and requiring them to provide human sureties.

According to court documents, the defendants' lawyers secured and filed a valid criminal appearance bond, which Judge Willie initially approved. However, the judge refused to order their release, choosing instead to await the prosecution's formal exceptions to the bond. The prosecution subsequently challenged the bond's validity, prompting a drawn-out legal battle.

The petitioners contend that Judge Willie's refusal to release them, coupled with his acceptance of new evidence from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) after the defense had rested its case, constitutes a violation of their constitutional rights. They also accused the judge of bias, citing his own past statements that his life was threatened due to the Capitol fire case.

"The conduct of the Judge in refusing to release the defendants from detention after he had previously approved their Bail Bond ... is in gross violation of the Defendants' constitutional rights to bail and the prohibition against imposing excessive bail or inflicting excessive punishment," the petitioners argued, referencing Article 21 of the 1986 Constitution.

The defendants are facing charges of arson, criminal mischief, conspiracy, attempted murder, aggravated assault, illegal possession of firearms, release of destructive forces, reckless endangerment, and theft of property.

They are asking the Supreme Court to declare their bond valid and set aside the prosecution's exceptions, reverse Judge Willie's rulings that allowed the LRA to testify against their bond, compel their immediate release from detention pending trial, and correct what they describe as "multiple legal errors" committed by the trial court.

The petition now before the Supreme Court argues that the process violates Article 21(d)(i) of the Liberian Constitution, which guarantees the right to bail and protection from excessive or unreasonable pretrial punishment.

The defense maintains that once a bond is approved and sureties are accepted, further objections to its validity are procedurally improper.

Recusal Motion Denied Despite Allegations of Bias

The petition also reveals that a Motion for Recusal was filed against Judge Willie. The defense cites statements allegedly made by the judge, claiming his life was threatened in connection with the case. According to the defense, these comments demonstrate bias and compromise the judge's impartiality.

Despite the motion, Judge Willie refused to recuse himself and continued presiding over the case.

The petitioners argue that this undermines their right to a fair trial.

Legal Grounds and Implications

Filed under Chapter 16 of the Civil Procedure Law, the Petition for a Writ of Certiorari challenges both the legal reasoning and procedural integrity of the lower court's decisions.

The petition was certified by a team of seasoned legal practitioners, including J. Quiwue Dennis, Jonathan T. Massaquoi, James N. Kumeh, Momolu G. Kandakai, Arthur T. Johnson, and M. Wilkins Wright, all licensed by the Supreme Court Bar.

Legal experts say the case could impact interpretations of defendants' rights in pretrial detention, prosecutorial boundaries in bond proceedings, and the discretionary powers of trial judges.

Supreme Court's notice

As part of the unfolding legal process, the Supreme Court of Liberia has issued an official citation for a conference in chambers, signaling the case's advancement to a higher level of judicial scrutiny.

According to a communication from the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court, the parties involved are scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, August 29.

"By directive of Her Honor Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, Associate Justice presiding in the Supreme Court of Liberia, you are hereby cited to a conference in chambers on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., Temple of Justice, Monrovia.

The move has drawn public attention, with many awaiting the outcome of the conference that could set the stage for the Court's next steps in the matter.