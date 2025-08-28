Liberian Legislature Slammed for 'Huge' Salaries, 'Endless' Breaks

Monrovia — The Liberian Legislature has once again come under sharp criticism from citizens and civil society groups for what many describe as "eating free money" while ordinary Liberians struggle with worsening economic conditions.

Observers say the Legislature is rapidly building a reputation as one of the least productive institutions in government. Despite receiving huge budgetary allocations, lawmakers are accused of spending more time on recesses, breaks, and political ceremonies than on actual legislative duties.

Currently, legislators are on another extended break--stretching from July through October--while only a handful of committees remain partially active. Critics argue that these constant interruptions serve the personal comfort of lawmakers rather than the interest of the people.

Under Rule 2, Section 2.1, regular sessions at the House of Representatives are already limited, held only on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays are reserved for committee work, while Fridays are set aside for constituency business.

"This Legislature is eating free money. They collect huge salaries, benefits, and allowances every month, but when you check their output, it is nothing compared to what the country is facing. The economy is collapsing, schools are struggling, health centers are without drugs, yet lawmakers are on endless breaks," lamented Sarah Wleh, a Liberian businesswoman.

Records show that since the start of the year, the Legislature has taken multiple recesses, citing county consultations and political engagements. However, critics argue that many of these breaks are used for private activities and political maneuvering rather than genuine constituency work.

"What we are seeing is legalized exploitation. The Legislature is the only workplace in Liberia where employees can repeatedly abandon duty, go on endless recesses, yet still receive fat paychecks without accountability. That's why citizens say they are eating free money," political analyst Martin Kollie wrote recently on his social media page.

The Law Behind the Breaks

While public outrage continues over lawmakers' extended breaks, the current 55th Legislature did not pass the law that granted them this privilege.

In 2022, the 54th Legislature quietly enacted "An Act to Repeal an Act to Amend Section 1 of an Act Fixing Day for the Annual Adjournment of the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, and to Establish in Lieu Thereof an Act Setting the Calendar of Adjournment for the Legislature."

This law allows the Legislature three adjournments each year, also known as "constituency breaks." According to the act:

The first break runs from the third Friday in March to the second Friday in May.

runs from the third Friday in March to the second Friday in May. The second break spans from the third Friday in July to the third Friday in October.

spans from the third Friday in July to the third Friday in October. The third break begins the second Friday in December and ends the Friday preceding the second working Monday in January--synchronized with the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law that changed Liberia's budget year from July-June to January-December.

Civil Society Outcry

The passage of the 2022 law sparked immediate condemnation from civil society organizations, including NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development and the Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD).

They argued that the new schedule--which effectively reduces lawmakers' working year to six months--violates the Constitution.

Article 32(a) of the Liberian Constitution states: "The Legislature shall assemble in regular session once a year on the second working Monday in January."

"While lawmakers are paid to work for 12 months, with these new changes they will only work for six months every year. Sadly, this undermines governance. We therefore call for reconsideration of these changes," said IREDD Executive Director Matthias M. Yeanay, flanked by NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo, in a joint statement at the time.

The groups further stressed: "The Legislature cannot do what the Constitution does not mandate without a referendum. Yet lawmakers continue to bend rules based on self-interest--changing electoral dates, postponing the national census, and showing a lack of accountability to the Liberian people. Poor leadership has engulfed the Legislature, making it a symbol of bad governance."

The Way Forward

Current lawmakers argue that they inherited the controversial law from the 54th Legislature. However, critics insist that if they are serious about reform, they must demonstrate it by repealing laws that are not in the public interest--beginning with the very act that grants them prolonged recesses at the expense of taxpayers.