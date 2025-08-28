Liberia: 'Bad Apples Undermining Boakai' - Ex-Senator Johnson Sounds Alarm On Unity Party's 'Premature Campaigning' Ahead of 2029

Monrovia — Former Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson has raised alarm over what he called "bad apples" within the governing Unity Party (UP), accusing them of undermining the governance process by prioritizing early campaigning over the full implementation of President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda--Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation and Tourism.

Johnson, who now serves as Legislative Liaison for President Boakai at the Liberian Senate, said many officials of the ruling party are focusing more on the 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections than on their assigned duties.

Appearing on Punch FM 106.5 in Congo Town on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Johnson claimed President Boakai is unfamiliar with more than 80 percent of those serving in his administration, alleging that most appointments were influenced by Unity Party officials rather than the President himself.

"There are lots of things happening that should not happen at this point. If we don't speak up, the Liberian people will hold us responsible, because we were the ones in the rain and sun ensuring President Boakai became President to rescue this country. We believe there are bad apples in the basket trying to undermine this process," Johnson declared.

He warned that if officials do not "behave properly" and stop premature campaigning, the UP risks losing power in 2029.

According to him, "Any attempt to deviate from the vision and platform presented to the Liberian people will end in defeat--just as it happened to the CDC. Even within the rescue mission, there are already many who are disenchanted."

Johnson vowed to continue speaking out against ills that threaten the administration's credibility and promised to sit with President Boakai to provide insight on the "slipping" direction of the government.

Scolding Tarpeh

Johnson also criticized Unity Party Chairman Luther Tarpeh for recently describing opposition parties (excluding the CDC) as "helping verbs," calling the remark "unacceptable" and divisive.

He said Tarpeh's comments undermined executives and members of other opposition parties who stood by the UP during the 2023 elections, stressing that the ruling party would not have won without their support, particularly from the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) and other opposition allies.

"The Chairman is now saying we are not even meaningful. UP officials in government do not regard people anywhere and this is totally bad. The only good person in the Unity Party is President Boakai. The rest will use and dump you," Johnson charged.

He urged Unity Party officials serving in government to be "flexible and respectful" toward those who worked to ensure the Boakai-Koung ticket's 2023 victory.

CMC Gaining Ground

The former senator further cautioned the UP against underestimating the rise of new political movements, particularly the Citizens' Movement for Change (CMC), led by Nimba County Representative Musa Bility.

He pointed out that both the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of former President George Weah and the CMC are likely to be the ruling party's fiercest challengers in 2029.

"The speed at which the CMC is moving, do not be surprised if they turn the table around. While we are sitting here thinking about 2029, the CMC is moving gradually and fast. The downtrodden masses are the ones carrying their message," Johnson observed.

Though he clarified that he has no intention of joining or supporting the CMC, Johnson emphasized that the party's growing popularity should not be ignored.