Liberia: Korpo's Swimming Challenge Makes Waves - a New Liberian Children's Book Launches With Bravery, Courage and Taste of Culture

Monrovia — KEEP Liberia is proud to announce the official launch of Korpo's Swimming Challenge, a vibrant new children's book written by award-winning author and literacy advocate Brenda Brewer Moore. The book, which has already been validated and recommended by the Ministry of Education as a supplementary reader for all schools in Liberia, is more than a story-it's a movement to help Liberian children see themselves in the pages they read.

The launch comes at a time when KEEP Liberia continues to champion literacy as a pathway to leadership, healing, and transformation. With over 3,000 children reached through its Accelerated Learning Program, 46 mini libraries established across the country, and youth mentored through its Emerging Leaders Fellowship, KEEP's work is rooted in the belief that reading is not just academic-it's personal, cultural, and powerful.

Why Korpo's Story Matters

Brenda Brewer Moore wrote Korpo's Swimming Challenge to reflect the everyday courage of Liberian children. "Swimming, in this story, is not just a metaphor," she says. "It's about facing fears, trying something new, and growing through challenge." The book is filled with uniquely Liberian elements--from the name Korpo, which in Lorma tradition means "third in command" in the Sande bush, to references to childhood games like Knafo, and familiar landscapes like lagoons and community play spaces.

The book is for every child who has ever felt unsure, unseen, or afraid to try. It's also for parents, teachers, and mentors who guide children through those moments. Through Korpo's journey, readers are reminded that bravery isn't about being fearless-it's about showing up, even when you're scared.

Korpo's Swimming Challenge is worth owning because it celebrates Liberian identity through familiar names, games, and settings. It encourages children to face fears and grow, sparks a love for storytelling rooted in local culture, and is officially approved by the Ministry of Education as a supplementary reader for all schools in Liberia.

Literacy as a Tool for Leadership

KEEP Liberia's work connects literacy with leadership by helping children move from readers to changemakers. Through storytelling, mentorship, and civic engagement, young people are empowered to express themselves, advocate for their communities, and lead with confidence. "We don't just teach children to decode words," Brenda says. "We help them discover their power to influence, inspire, and lead."

A Storytelling Legacy

Brenda's passion for writing stories for Liberian children is rooted in a desire to help them feel seen. "For too long, our children have grown up reading books that reflect other cultures," she says. "I write so they can see themselves-fully, proudly, and joyfully-on the page. I write to plant seeds of confidence, imagination, and hope."

The launch of Korpo's Swimming Challenge is a celebration of Liberian storytelling, childhood courage, and the transformative power of literacy. KEEP Liberia invites families, educators, and partners to join the movement--because every child deserves a story that feels like home.

The launch event will take place on September 5 at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville, bringing together readers, educators, and community champions to celebrate storytelling, courage, and Liberian identity.

Copies can also be purchased online, and autographed editions are available for pre-order through the KEEP Liberia website.