Liberia: Mano Oil Palm Plantation Found Liable for Wage Theft, Files Appeal

Monrovia — The voices of over 1,400 aggrieved plantation workers have been echoed in a judgement handed down by the Labour Commissioner of Bomi County, against Mano Oil Palm Plantation, ordering the company to immediately repay all wages wrongfully deducted from employees since February 2020.

The case, argued in favor of the affected workers by Atty. Musa M.B. Kanneh and his legal team mark a watershed moment in the fight for labour justice in Liberia.

"This is a victory not just for my clients, but for every Liberian worker who has suffered in silence," said Atty. Kanneh is following the ruling.

"The law is clear, change of management is no excuse to undermine the livelihood of hard-working citizens."

The case stems from a formal complaint filed on February 3, by workers of the Mano Oil Palm Plantation operating in both Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The complaint, submitted to Bomi County Labour Commissioner J. Jusu Sumo, alleged that the new management, after taking over from Sime Darby in early 2020, unilaterally and unlawfully slashed workers' wages without explanation.

Despite consistent efforts by workers to seek redress, their claims were dismissed or ignored, plunging families into hardship and deteriorating working conditions.

Legal Arguments and Violations

Atty. Kanneh, along with a skilled team of labour attorneys, Moses K. Godoe, Jr., and Saye Guannu Gbanlekpeh, anchored their case on clear violations of ºthe Decent Work Act of 2015, particularly Chapter 13, Section 13.4 and Chapter 16, Sections 16.1 through 16.6.

These provisions collectively safeguard employees' wages and maintain their employment rights despite changes in management or company ownership.

The legal team provided irrefutable evidence, including payslips and employment contracts, showing sustained and unjustified deductions across five years.

Furthermore, the team exposed the plantation's failure to present any valid labour documentation to defend its actions, an omission that heavily influenced the final ruling.

Labour Commissioner's Final Determination

After months of legal proceedings and two formal hearings, Commissioner Sumo issued a precedent-setting decision on August 26, affirming the workers' rights and declaring the full repayment of all wrongfully deducted wages from February 2020 to the present, immediate halt to all unauthorized salary deductions, and a Five-thousand USD ($5,000 USD) fine imposed on Mano Oil Palm Plantation for willful obstruction of the investigation and failure to produce relevant labor documents.

Commissioner Sumo emphasised, "No employer, regardless of size or power, is above the law."

He said protecting workers remains a sacred duty under the Labour Ministry.

False Claims Dismantled

Mano Oil Palm Plantation, through its legal representative Cllr. Gibson D. Manntan, claimed that all workers' benefits had been paid by previous management (Sime Darby) and cited a supposed prior ruling by the Ministry of Justice.

However, when pressed for evidence by the Labour Commissioner, no documentation or official ruling could be provided, further weakening their position.

Moreover, the argument that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) existed between the new management and workers failed under scrutiny.

The legal team for the workers argued that no such MOU can override statutory labour rights enshrined in the national law.

The ruling has sparked waves of jubilation across Bomi County and beyond.

Local union leaders hailed the decision as a rare but much-needed example of the government standing firmly on the side of ordinary workers.

Labour rights groups have called on the Ministry to enforce the ruling swiftly and ensure Mano Oil Palm Plantation complies with all financial and legal obligations.

With over 1,434 employees impacted by the salary reductions, the total restitution owed by Mano Oil Palm Plantation is estimated to run into millions of Liberian Dollars. This amount will not only restore economic dignity to hundreds of families but also serve as a stark warning to employers violating labour laws under the guise of corporate restructuring.

For Attorney Kanneh and his team, the fight is far from over.

"We will remain vigilant to ensure full enforcement of this ruling and continue advocating for legal reforms that put workers first," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Mano Oil Plantation announced an appeal, following the Judgement handed down by the Ministry of Labour.

However, when contacted via mobile phone a Senior staff of Mano Oil Plantation Liberia, only identified as Wollo, informed FrontPageAfrica that Mano Oil Plantation Liberia has not received a copy of the ruling from their legal team. He said the company's legal team has not yet taken an appeal.