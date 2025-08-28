Liberia: Labour Ministry Launches Regulation No. 19 On Occupational Health and Safety in the Workplace

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with partners, has officially launched Regulation No. 19 on Occupational Health, Safety and Welfare in the Workplace, in line with Chapter 29.3 of the Decent Work Act of 2015.

This chapter mandates the Ministry to ensure safe, healthy and decent working conditions for all workers in Liberia.

Delivering an overview of the new regulation, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. explained that Regulation No. 19 provides a stronger legal framework that clearly defines how workplaces must be structured to protect the lives, health, and welfare of every worker in the country.

"This regulation serves several important purposes. First, it lays out clear standards for occupational health and safety, ensuring that both employers and employees understand their roles and responsibilities. Second, it aligns Liberia with international labour standards and ILO conventions that guide best practices. Third, it establishes systems for risk assessment, prevention, and monitoring, so that safety becomes a culture across all sectors of work," Minister Kruah emphasized.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the regulation includes provisions on workplace welfare ranging from sanitation facilities and first aid to rest areas and emergency preparedness. It also mandates continuous training and awareness programs for both employers and employees and empowers safety officers to ensure compliance while promoting collaboration between government, employers, and workers.

Highlighting its impact, Minister Kruah stated: For workers, the regulation serves as a shield protecting life, health, and dignity, while reducing accidents and unsafe practices.

For employers, it provides not only a legal obligation but also a business advantage by reducing absenteeism, medical costs, and compensation claims, while improving productivity and competitiveness.

At the national level, it supports the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), strengthens compliance with international obligations, and builds trust with Liberia's development partners.

In conclusion, he stressed: "Regulation No. 19 is more than a legal requirement. It is a moral duty to protect the health, safety, and dignity of Liberian workers, the true backbone of our nation's development. Every workplace in Liberia must be safe, productive, and respectful of human rights."

Launching the regulation on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., the Chief of Staff in the Vice President's office, Prince M. Gbieu, described the initiative as a milestone in safeguarding workers' welfare. He reaffirmed the Vice President's commitment to creating safe work environments and underscored the regulation as a shared responsibility of government, employers, and employees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Erickson T. Brown, an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Consultant, welcomed the regulation, stressing that it reflects an urgent national priority.

"This is not just a law in the books. It is about life, dignity, and national development. Too many preventable accidents and deaths have occurred in our workplaces. Regulation No. 19 gives the Decent Work Act real enforcement power, ensuring compliance and placing responsibility where it belongs on employers, institutions, and government alike. Safety at work is not a privilege; it is a right," he said.

The launch ceremony, held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia, was attended by local and international partners, including representatives from the United States Embassy, the Embassy of Nigeria, the Embassy of Lebanon, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Civil Service Agency (CSA), employer associations, and workers' representatives, among others.