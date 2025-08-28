Nigeria: Obasanjo, Abubakar, Jonathan, Ali-Pate, Set to Inaugurate Health Hub in Abuja

Nigeria is set to witness a historic milestone in healthcare as former Heads of State, eminent leaders, top government officials, and global experts gather in Abuja, for the grand unveiling of the Care365 Health Hub on September 2, 2025.

The hub is a transformative healthcare innovation conceived in the United States and launched in Nigeria.

The event will be led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Chief Host and Chairman of Care365 Health Hub, who is the driving force behind the innovation.

According to the schedule of the event, former Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the occasion will preside over the unveiling.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, will commission the innovation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will be the Guest of Honour. Also billed to grace the landmark occasion is the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, alongside state governors, ministers, senior government functionaries, leaders of the organised private sector, the international community, CEOs of banks, and captains of industries from oil and gas,telecoms, insurance, and other sectors.

Giving details of the innovation, the CEO/Founder, Care365 Health Hub, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko said the hub will introduce four pioneering products designed to transform healthcare access and delivery.

The products include: Care365 Health Monitoring Kiosk - a smart self-service device for instant vital checks such as blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, oxygen level, and more.

Part of the innovation titled Care365 Mobile Clinic is a flexible, mobile healthcare solution to reach underserved and remote communities while Care365 Health Hub Telemedicine Mobile & Web App enables seamless virtual consultations with doctors, e-prescriptions, referrals, and health record management.

Part of the unique services of the hub will be in form of specialist doctors pool which is a network of highly skilled doctors from the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia and Nigeria providing global standard medical services.