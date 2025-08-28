Nigeria: Adc Is Rescue Plan for Nigeria, Says Political Expert

Port Harcourt — A political management consultant, Mr. Joe Korka-Waadah, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a rescue plan for Nigeria.

The Ogoni-born Canadian-based Korka-Waadah noted that the country is in dire need of leadership that will rescue it from the troubling poverty, hunger, insecurity,, and other vices.

The expert, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, viaZoomm, stated that the coalition's work was done to save the country from alleged failed leadership and corrupt practices.

Responding to questions from journalists, he said: "There is no question, they (ADC) stand the chance to remove this corrupt and impotent government.

Aren't you witnessing the hunger, poverty, and insecurity situation in Nigeria?

"I believe very strongly that the coalition's work has been done for them by the failed leadership and corrupt practices of this government."

He expressed further that "Senator Godswill Akpabio is presiding over the most compromised Senate in the history of Nigeria. These two chambers are subservient to the whims and caprices of the executive.

"The economy has collapsed. Nigeria, in my view, is a failed state. It needs to be rescued, and the only rescue plan is the ADC. And that's the reason you see Nigerians from the four corners of the country moving in droves and embracing the party and its leadership."

Korka-Waadah, who is the executive director, Compassionate Heart Foundation of Canada, also expressed the belief that if supported, the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would be a perfect leader for Nigeria.

He said: "Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is a man of bold ideas. In my view and in the views of most Nigerians, they see him as the man who has the vision and plan to change the current trajectory.

"He is a detribalized Nigerian who has spent his entire life in the service of the country. Even from his youthful age, he took the bullets by calling out the military to leave the centre stage for civilian rule. He is a true democrat.

"Look at his antecedents from his days as a Speaker, the transformation he (Amaechi) brought to the transportation sector as Minister of Transportation."

He added that the former Rivers State governor (Amaechi), if voted in the 2027 general elections, will perform beyond your expectations.

"You can't go wrong to have him (Amaechi) at the helm of affairs in this country. He is the type of president we need at this time to rescue the country. Wherever he leads, I will follow. I believe most Nigerians are waiting for him to win the ADC ticket."