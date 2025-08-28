Nigeria: Femi Otedola Names Premium Times in Top Five News Platforms He Follows

Mr Otedola says PREMIUM TIMES and the other platforms help him "keep abreast of financial developments, breaking news and the state of the world."

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has revealed that PREMIUM TIMES is one of the five media platforms he consults every morning as part of his daily routine to stay abreast of breaking news, financial information, and global developments.

In his newly released memoir, "Making It Big", Mr Otedola devotes an entire section--"Lesson Twenty-One: My Typical Day and Weekend"--to describing how his schedule has evolved over the years, from his days of round-the-clock hustling at Zenon Petroleum to his current, more relaxed semi-retirement.

As part of his morning rituals, the billionaire says he deliberately dedicates time to consuming credible news and financial updates. His daily reading list, according to the book, includes Nairametrics, CNBC, TheCable, PREMIUM TIMES, and updates from the Nigerian Stock Market.

"Finally, as part of my morning routine, I read through a series of websites. I spend time with Nairametrics, CNBC, TheCable, Premium Times, and monitor the Nigerian Stock Market. They help me keep abreast of financial developments, breaking news and the state of the world," Mr Otedola writes.

The disclosure is notable because it offers rare insight into how one of Africa's most successful entrepreneurs filters information to make business and personal decisions.

For decades, Mr Otedola has been at the heart of Nigeria's energy and finance sectors, moving from oil marketing at Zenon Petroleum and Forte Oil to his current role as Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc.

The billionaire's media preferences also underscore his long-standing emphasis on planning, discipline, and goal-setting.

In the same chapter, Mr Otedola explains that he plans his activities three months in advance, sets quarterly and long-term goals for his businesses, and maintains a structured lifestyle that balances work, family, and wellness.

Now in his sixties, Mr Otedola says he has deliberately slowed his pace, embracing exercise, healthy eating, and quality rest as central parts of his life.

But information remains a daily priority. His choice of PREMIUM TIMES and the other four platforms reflects his appetite for both hard news and financial intelligence in a rapidly changing global economy.

For budding entrepreneurs, Mr Otedola suggests that careful time management, consistent learning, and reliance on credible sources of information are as critical to success as hard work and ambition.

"Conduct your business conscientiously, give the public the best product you can, at the right price, provide outstanding customer service, and pray for the best," he advises.

With "Making It Big" now in circulation, the billionaire has not only shared lessons from his extraordinary journey but also opened a window into his small daily habits--including what he reads--that continue to shape his outlook.

Founded in 2011, PREMIUM TIMES is one of Africa's leading investigative and accountability-driven news platforms. Over the years, it has built a strong reputation for its in-depth reporting on governance, corruption, human rights, development, business, and public policy.

The newspaper and its journalists have earned multiple national and international journalism recognitions such as the CNN African Journalist of the Year Award, One World Media Award, the Global Shining Light Award, the African Fact-checking Award, the West African Media Excellence Award, Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards, the Wole Soyinka Prize for Investigative Journalism, the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award, the Norbert Zongo African Prize for Investigative Journalism, among others. The medium also shares a Pulitzer Prize with other ICIJ colleagues for a joint global investigation on the Panama Papers.

With its commitment to independent, fact-based journalism, PREMIUM TIMES has become a trusted source of news for policymakers, business leaders, academics, and the general public in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.