Nigeria: 2027 - 'I'll Contest ADC's Presidential Primaries, Not Stepping Down for Anyone', Says Amaechi

Former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who made the announcement on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Kano State, vowed not to step down for any aspirant in the party's primary election.

"I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God's grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027. I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former governor stressed the need for internal democracy within the ADC, insisting that the party must allow an open contest.

According to him, such transparency would strengthen the party ahead of the general elections.

Amaechi also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying Nigerians had become increasingly disillusioned with its policies.

"Whether the government wants to conduct credible elections or not, one thing is certain, time is up. Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu, not even in Rivers or across the South. People are suffering everywhere," he said.

He further argued that Tinubu's government had failed to reflect genuine inclusion in political appointments, alleging that only a few individuals close to the president had been rewarded while many others across the regions were sidelined.

On the issue of zoning within the ADC, Amaechi said the decision lay with the party leadership but maintained that his ambition was non-negotiable.

"I will remain in the race regardless of the outcome. If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, who is better prepared than I am? My candidacy offers unity because I come from the South, and we are not in conflict with any region," he declared.

Responding to suggestions that his political base in Rivers State had weakened due to the rising influence of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, Amaechi dismissed the claims.

"Recently, when I visited Rivers to inaugurate the ADC, the turnout was massive from the airport to the venue, and nobody paid for that mobilisation. That should tell you where the people stand," he said.

Amaechi, who described himself as one of the most qualified contenders in the country, maintained that his entry into the race would give Nigerians a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.