Nigeria: Tinubu Promises Continued Support for Capital Market Reforms, Expansion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to supporting ongoing reforms and expansion efforts in Nigeria's capital market, emphasising the sector's critical role in driving economic growth and broadening investment opportunities.

President Tinubu, who spoke on Tuesday during his state visit to Brazil, when he received the director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, praised the remarkable growth in market capitalisation and trading activity witnessed since he assumed office over two years ago, attributing this success to his administration's bold economic measures and investor-focused reforms.

"Nigeria's capital markets must serve as a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, ensuring that the economy benefits every Nigerian," President Tinubu stated.

He lauded the NGX Board and SEC leadership for their commitment, affirming his administration's unwavering resolve to elevate Nigeria's financial ecosystem.

He stressed that this dialogue is vital to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda's economic targets and positioning Nigeria as Africa's premier investment destination.

The President promised to continue supporting the capital market and was ready to implement additional reforms to strengthen and expand the sector.

The SEC DG, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, applauded the recent signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and described it as one of Africa's most comprehensive legal frameworks for capital markets.

He stated that the Act will propel Nigeria toward a N300 trillion market while ensuring equitable wealth distribution through strong investor protection and regulatory clarity.

NGX Group chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, expressed gratitude for the President's bold reforms, noting that trading volumes and market values have nearly tripled since the commencement of the current administration.

He urged fast-tracking the listing of major state-owned enterprises, such as NNPC Limited, and introducing tax incentives to sustain this momentum. He also invited the President to visit the NGX trading floor to recognise these achievements.

The NGX Group CEO, Temi Popoola, emphasised the importance of positioning Nigeria's Exchange as a global investment hub through stronger partnerships, modernised market infrastructure, and deeper product innovation. He joined the delegation in thanking the President for his bold reforms. Furthermore, he emphasised that expanding retail investor participation through digital channels will promote inclusive and sustainable market growth.

The director of NGX Group Plc, Nonso Okpala, commended the administration's reforms, citing exchange rate stability and macroeconomic predictability under the Renewed Hope Agenda as drivers of the company's growth. He encouraged other Nigerian businesses to list on NGX as a pathway to democratising wealth and broadening participation.