Nigeria: Lawmaker Links Out-of-School Children to Teenage Pregnancies in Akwa Ibom

The lawmaker representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Moses Essien, has raised concerns over the rising rate of teenage pregnancy across the State, describing the trend as "alarming and detrimental to the future of young girls."

Essien noted that young girls between the ages of 13 and 17 have become major culprits caught in the web of unwanted pregnancies across the 31 local government areas, forcing school' drop-outs.

Speaking in an interview in Uyo, the State capital, Hon. Essien, cautioned parents and guardians to be alive to their responsibilities by insulating the girl children from the vagaries of society, especially in these hard times, through proper care.

Essien, who chairs the House Committee on Health, warned, that "children should not be exposed to the responsibilities of motherhood when they are not mentally and emotionally prepared."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further called for urgent action to address what he observed was a growing menace in the State.

"It is not ideal for children between the ages of 13 and 17 to be involved in family responsibilities instead of being in school.

"Children should not be allowed to engage in motherhood when they are not ready. There must be enough sensitisation to help our daughters understand when it is appropriate to begin family life," he said.

He, therefore, called on the State government and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to launch widespread enlightenment campaigns to educate teenagers on reproductive health, while also tackling the issue of school dropouts caused by early pregnancies.

Essien also condemned the sights of young girls hawking during school hours, noting that such children had dropped out of school due to unplanned pregnancies.

"We need to encourage attitudinal change among young people. These changes must begin early to discourage underage engagement in family life," he added.

In a move to promote maternal and child health, the lawmaker disclosed that he has tabled a motion before the House, urging Governor Umo Eno to extend maternity leave for nursing mothers from three to six months.

He also advocated for the introduction of paternity leave for fathers to enable shared parenting and support the fight against child malnutrition.

"Exclusive breastfeeding for six months enhances child growth, strengthens mother-child bonding, and promotes overall health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When mothers have the opportunity to nurse their babies properly, we can reduce the risks of malnutrition, stunted growth, and other childhood diseases," he maintained.

On the 2025 State budget, Essien noted that although the current administration had increased health sector funding from 4-5 percent to 7.5 percent, he noted that the figures still falls short of the 15 percent benchmark recommended by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"We hope that by 2026, the allocation will rise to 9 per cent and eventually reach the expected standard. While the current funding may not be adequate, the government is making progress compared to previous administrations," he stated.

He emphasised the need for sustained investment in health and education to secure the future of Akwa Ibom's youth and improve the overall well-being of families across the State.