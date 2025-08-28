Nigeria: Give Us Our Entitlements, Not Loans, Taraba Varsity ASUU Tells Govt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University Wukari (FUW) branch, has demanded the immediate payment of their accumulated entitlements, rejecting the Federal Government's proposed loan scheme.

The demand came during a protest staged by the union to express displeasure over the government's failure to implement long-standing agreements.

Leading the demonstration, ASUU FUW Chairperson, Professor Asabe Mercy, insisted that academics deserve better pay and improved welfare, not debt.

She warned that Nigerians should hold the government responsible if universities are shut down again, stressing that ASUU will not shy away from a renewed struggle.

According to her, the union is demanding the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), noting that the recently released ₦50 billion represents less than 10 percent of the total owed.

The union also cited the absence of revitalization funds and poor working conditions as reasons for the protest.

Echoing these concerns, former ASUU Chairman, Professor Kidzu Oweh, condemned the poor remuneration of lecturers.

He questioned how a professor is expected to survive on ₦300,000 monthly while politicians are set to receive pay raises.

Professor Oweh maintained that ASUU would sustain its struggle until the government fulfills its promises, emphasizing that the education sector cannot thrive on neglect and half measures.