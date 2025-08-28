Liberia: Caada Warns Against Vigilante Arrests of Suspected Drug Dealers, Cites Rights Violations

- The Community Action Against Drug Abuse (CAADA) has condemned recent citizen-led arrests of suspected drug dealers in Caldwell, warning that such actions violate Liberia's Constitution, obstruct justice, and risk exposing communities to criminal liability.

The condemnation followed viral social media posts showing several individuals being unlawfully detained by vigilante groups in Gbandi Town, Caldwell. CAADA said while it understands the frustration of communities struggling with substance abuse, mob-style arrests undermine the rule of law.

"These actions are illegal and harmful, as they violate due process," the organization said in a statement approved by its board and founder Patmillia Doe Paivey. "Detaining individuals without legal authority amounts to illegal detention or kidnapping under Liberia's Penal Code. Such acts can compromise police investigations and legal proceedings, and breach human rights."

Due Process Concerns

CAADA reminded citizens that Article 20(a) of Liberia's Constitution guarantees that no person shall be deprived of liberty except through lawful procedures. Arrests, it said, must be conducted with a warrant issued by a court, or under narrowly defined conditions where a crime is committed in the presence of an officer or there are reasonable grounds to believe a felony occurred.

"Citizen arrests in this context circumvent these safeguards, denying individuals the right to be informed of charges, access to counsel, or presentation before a competent court," CAADA said. "These are core elements of fair trial protections."

The organization warned that vigilante detentions could themselves constitute crimes such as assault, kidnapping, or obstruction of justice, citing sections 12.40 and 12.12 of Liberia's Penal Law.

Human Rights Standards

CAADA also highlighted international standards, referencing the UN Human Rights Guidelines on Drug Policy, which emphasize that enforcement must respect human dignity and fair process even for those suspected of drug offenses.

"States must respond to drug-related issues within a human rights framework, prioritizing health, dignity, and justice--not punitive or vigilante action," the group said.

CAADA urged communities to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands and instead work through established channels. Citizens were encouraged to share tips with community leaders, call the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) hotline, or notify other security institutions.

"Communities are a vital force in this fight," CAADA said. "But the safe and lawful way to help is to support legal authorities. Together, we can combat drugs in a way that is effective, safe, and respectful of human rights and the rule of law."