Nigeria: Delta Government Lauds FG, World Bank On Impact of D-Cares

·Hosts NG-CARES of Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers

The Delta State Government has expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the World Bank for the socio-economic impact of the D-CARES Programme in complementing the transformative programmes and projects of the state government especially for the poor and vulnerable citizens in the state.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gave the commendation in an address at the NG-CARES South-South Zonal Independent Verification Agents (IVAS) Performance Review Meeting, on Tuesday in Asaba, the state capital, with representatives of the World Bank, Federal Government as well as the states of Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and host state in attendance.

Represented by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, the governor said that it was gratifying the objectives of the programme, initiated to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been complementary to the programmes of his administration particularly geared towards improving the well-being of the poor and vulnerable in the state.

The governor said, "It is with great delight that I warmly welcome you all to Asaba, the capital of our dear state, for this crucial South-South Zonal Consultative Meeting to review the performance of the Independent Verification Agents (IVA) engaged for the NG-CARES Programme in Nigeria.

"Let me begin by commending the World Bank, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the respective state governments for the collaborative efforts in establishing the NG-CARES Programme.

"As we are all aware, the NG-CARES Programme was initially conceived as an emergency intervention to support state governments in addressing the socio-economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, this initiative has since demonstrated its effectiveness as a robust platform for addressing broader economic shocks and its impact in Delta State especially cannot be overemphasized."

He noted the NG-CARES has since become one of Delta's flagship programmes that has significantly impacted the lives of Detans, reducing poverty, economic growth and social development.

"We are glad to state that in Delta State we have impacted 306,177 direct beneficiaries and over 1,200,000 indirect beneficiaries thus far and we are looking forward to increasing the numbers and strengthening the intervention horizontally and vertically as we proceed to the next phase of NG-CARES 2.0.

"A key feature of this next phase is the Community Action approach, which empowers communities to drive the program from the ground up. This ensures that interventions meet the real needs of local people, the most vulnerable are reached, and communities take ownership of projects like building and rehabilitating social infrastructure.

"By putting communities at the heart of planning and implementation, NG-CARES will deliver deeper impact, stronger accountability, and more sustainable development at the grassroots level.

"It is common knowledge that Independent Verification Agents play crucial role in intervention programs by providing unbiased and objective assessment of programs.

"Thus, evaluating the effectiveness, credibility and impact of the Independent Verification Agents under NG-CARES1.0 would be a welcome development.

"This gathering is thus a testament to our collective commitment to transparency, accountability, and the effective delivery of the NG-CARES Programme going forward.

"The objective of this meeting, as you know, is to undertake a joint review of the IVA's performance by key stakeholders from the participating States, the Federal Government, and the World Bank.

"The outcome of this meeting is critical, as it will guide the World Bank and the Federal Government in their decision on re-engaging the IVA for the additional financing phase of the NG-CARES Programme.

"We wish to reiterate that in Delta State, we have leveraged the NG-CARES Programme to make a tangible difference in the lives of our citizens.

"Through our various delivery platforms, we have extended vital support to vulnerable households, farmers, and micro and small enterprises. Our interventions have not only provided economic relief but have also built resilience and stimulated growth at the community level.

"We are particularly proud of the impact of the programme on our people, as it aligns perfectly with the M.O.R.E Agenda of this administration, which is focused on creating opportunities for all and enhancing social services.

"Our commitment to social welfare, as a key pillar of the M.O.R.E Agenda, is evident in several landmark initiatives. Recently, we launched the Widows' Welfare Scheme, which provides financial and healthcare support to 10,000 widows across the state. This scheme is non-political, cutting across all religious and ethnic divides, and ensures fairness through a transparent, community-driven selection process involving traditional rulers, community leaders, and civil society groups across the 270 federal wards.

"Beneficiaries now receive a monthly stipend of N15,000, credited directly into their bank accounts, along with free health coverage under the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

"In addition, through the M.O.R.E Grant Scheme, 5,000 women entrepreneurs have been empowered with financial support to expand their businesses, achieve economic independence, and contribute meaningfully to the prosperity of Delta State. "