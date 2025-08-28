Dar es Salaam — THE High Court of Tanzania, Dodoma Zone, today, August 28, 2025, begins hearing a case challenging the disqualification of ACT-Wazalendo's presidential candidate, Luhaga Mpina. The party filed the case under a certificate of urgency.

The case, brought forward by ACT-Wazalendo, argues that the decision by the Registrar of Political Parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deny their candidate the opportunity to contest is unlawful and violates democratic rights.

According to the party's legal team, today's hearing will focus on preliminary arguments aimed at determining whether the disqualification was legally grounded or an administrative overreach that breached constitutional limits.

If Mpina wins the case, he could be reinstated into the presidential race, potentially reshaping the competition ahead of the October 29, 2025, General Elections.