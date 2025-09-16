Tanzania: Mpina Optimistic About Campaign Push

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate, Mr Luhaga Mpina and his running mate, Ms Fatma Habibu Ferej were officially cleared yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest in the upcoming General Election.

Following their clearance, the duo pledged to campaign across all constituencies in both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar during the remaining campaign period.

The clearance came after the two successfully appealed against an earlier disqualification by INEC on August 27.

The nomination exercise was conducted at INEC sub-offices in Dar es Salaam, where the Commission's Chairperson, Judge Jacobs Mwambegele, handed them their nomination certificates.

Speaking later at the party's headquarters at Magomeni, Dar es Salaam, Mr Mpina said the next step is to roll out nationwide campaign immediately, noting that despite losing 15 days of the campaign period, ACT Wazalendo is determined to cover all constituencies across the country.

"As you all know, we now have 45 days left out of the 60 allocated to all candidates. We strongly believe this is enough time to traverse all 272 constituencies in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. Our parliamentary and councillorship candidates are already almost everywhere, so we will launch our campaigns very soon and hit the ground running," he said.

Mr Mpina added that the party's manifesto will be launched in the coming days, accompanied by a major national campaign kick-off.

He also pledged to outline his vision for the country during a detailed press conference.

"We expect to begin campaigns immediately and unveil our manifesto as soon as possible. I will also share my vision as a presidential candidate in a planned six-hour press conference, where I will outline the current state of the nation and our plans for change," he said.

He expressed gratitude to INEC for conducting a fair nomination process and confirmed that ACT-Wazalendo now has a full slate of candidates ready to contest at all levels in the upcoming General Election.

"I sincerely thank the National Electoral Commission for finalising the nomination process justly. At this point, all our candidates--includ ing the presidential and vice presidential candidates, have been confirmed. In Zanzibar, our colleague Othman Masu di Othman has already been nominated and launched his campaigns today. This marks the official beginning of our journey towards the General Election," he said.

Mr Mpina assured Tanzanians that ACT- Wazalendo is prepared to take responsibility for leading the nation, citing the party's experience, solid plans and commitment to addressing citizens' challenges.

"I want to assure Tanzanians that our party is ready to lead this country. We have experience, strong policies and a team of energetic young people determined to bring real change to our nation. I am confident that we will secure 70 per cent of the votes, with the remaining 30 per cent shared among other parties," he said.

He also acknowledged the concerns of supporters during the earlier dispute but highlighted the renewed optimism following their re instatement.

"I understand the disappointment our supporters felt when our nomination was challenged, but I also recognise the joy and hope that has returned now that the process is complete. We assure you that we are fully prepared," he said.

On her part, Ms Ferej said the party is committed to producing strong leadership at all levels--including presidential, parliamentary and councillorship--to drive Tanzania's development agenda forward. She pledged to work closely with MPs, councillors and citizens to secure a decisive victory.

"This unity will continue to drive us toward collective victory. We believe that through this solidarity, we will deliver better leadership, better MPs, better councillors and ultimately a better Presi dent for Tanzania," she said