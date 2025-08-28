Liberia: Sen. Varpilah to Construct Modern Guesthouse in Honor of Late Senator Edward Dagoseh

Jenwonde — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 25, in Jenewonde Town, Tewor District, for the construction of a modern guest house to be named in memory of the late Senator Edward Boakai Dagoseh. The project, estimated at US$28,000, will be implemented by Seimavula Construction Company.

The ceremony was part of Senator Dabah M. Varpilah's second Constituency Engagement visit to Grand Cape Mount County, which also included project inspections across the district.

Speaking at the event, Senator Varpilah praised the legacy of Senator Dagoseh, describing him as "a son of Cape Mount whose contributions to education, governance, and community development will never be forgotten."

She added: "This guest house will not only serve as a center for hospitality but also stand as a living memory of a man who dedicated his life to public service and to uplifting his people."

Local residents expressed gratitude for the initiative. A community elder in Jenewonde, Mr. Ansu Kawah, said: "We are proud to see our leaders remembering Senator Dagoseh in such a meaningful way. This project will bring jobs during construction and a lasting benefit for our town."

The groundbreaking followed Senator Varpilah's tour of the Cape Mount Teachers Association Headquarters in Sinje and inspections of several ongoing projects in Porkpa District, including: Damballa City Hall (US$45,000, 60% completed), Bust Convert Bridge (US$3,000, 99% completed) and Baakah Bridge between Gbanga and Baaka (US$40,000, 99% completed)

The projects, amounting to a combined US$78,000, are being implemented by Cape Mount-owned construction firms, with Beacom Engineering and Development Company leading the bridge and city hall works.

As the groundbreaking shovels struck the soil, Senator Varpilah reaffirmed her commitment: "We will continue to build on the foundations laid by those who came before us. Senator Dagoseh's vision lives on in these efforts to strengthen Grand Cape Mount."