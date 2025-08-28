Ghana: NDC Lied to Ghanaians - Dr. Bawumia States

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has chastised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he describes as lies and empty promises made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NDC convinced voters with promises they had no intention of keeping, including paying cocoa farmers at least GH₵6,000, repealing laws to fight illegal mining, and creating jobs through a 24-hour economy.

He said it was now evident that those promises were only political gimmicks.

He made these remarks after filing his nomination papers to contest the NPP flagbearer slot at the party's head office in Accra today.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the NPP had learnt lessons from the 2024 defeat and would put those lessons to good use as the party prepared for the 2028 elections.

He noted that, unlike the NDC, the NPP had a track record of introducing policies that had positively impacted millions of Ghanaians, citing the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability and Agenda 111 projects.

The former Vice President urged NPP members to stay united and avoid internal attacks, warning that divisions would only weaken the party.

He emphasized that the NPP's true opponent was the NDC and not its own members.