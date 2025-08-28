Ghana: Flagbearer Hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Has Spelt Out His Vision for Ghana Should He Be Elected President in 2028.

Speaking after filing his nomination papers at the party's headquarters in Accra, the former Vice President told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters that his ambition was to expand the economy and create opportunities for ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia explained that his presidency would focus on reducing the cost of living, supporting local industries, and introducing a flat tax system to make life easier for businesses and individuals.

He added that a future NPP government under his leadership would prioritize constituency-based development, ensuring that resources directly benefit communities across the country.

The two-term Vice President also highlighted his record in government, pointing to initiatives such as the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, the Zipline Drone Delivery service and Agenda 111.

He described these as "rich ideas" that had already transformed lives, saying they showed his capacity to provide practical solutions to Ghana's challenges.

Dr. Bawumia reassured the party's grassroots that he would recognize and reward their sacrifices, promising to restore opportunities many had lost.

He further pledged to build a modern, digital economy that would offer equal opportunities to women, youth and vulnerable groups.

According to him, unity within the NPP was essential if the party was to return to power in 2028.

He urged members to avoid internal attacks and instead concentrate on defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he accused of deceiving Ghanaians with promises it had failed to deliver.