Ghana: I Rely On Ideas, Not Money to Win Support - Dr. Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that unlike some of his opponents, he does not depend on money to win the support of party members.

According to him, his strength lies in his track record, vision and ideas that have impacted millions of Ghanaians rather than financial influence.

"I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by making noise or by insults or bragging about money," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Bawumia made these remarks at the NPP headquarters in Accra after filing his nomination papers to contest the flagbearer position.

Related Articles

He addressed a large gathering of party supporters and outlined his ambition to lead the NPP into the 2028 elections and ultimately the presidency in 2029.

The former Vice President reminded delegates that for over 16 years, he had dedicated his time, knowledge and reputation to the success of the party.

He stressed that his visibility and hard work across the country positioned him as the most prepared candidate, insisting that the NPP should not "start afresh from zero" but build on its existing strength.

Dr. Bawumia further urged party members to look beyond monetary influence in the flagbearer contest and rather focus on competence, unity and vision.

He said the 2028 elections would be crucial for the party and called on supporters to rally behind him to secure victory.

By: Jacob Aggrey