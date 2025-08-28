Ghana: 8 Suspects in Ablekuma North Violence Charged - Police Announces

27 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced that eight people have been charged in connection with violent incidents during the Ablekuma North Parliamentary re-run held on July 11, 2025.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Police said the suspects were arraigned before the Circuit Court in Accra.

The statement identified them as Mohammed Abubakari, 32, a private security officer; Tijani Mahamudu, 38, a driver; Prince Dzakpasu, 39, a businessman; Anas Mohammed, 42, an estate developer; Mohammed Hamda, 35, a mechanic; Darko Otibu Samuel, 33, a businessman; Musah Muntari, 46, a station manager; and Ali Saeed, also known as Bomba, 43, a businessman.

The statement indicated that all eight suspects pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit assault, and assault, contrary to Sections 23(1) and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Police added that the case had been adjourned to August 29, 2025, and that each accused person had been granted bail in the sum of GH₵80,000 with one surety.

According to the Police, the command remains committed to ensuring justice while maintaining peace and order.

