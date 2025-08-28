Ghana: Ningo-Prampram Assembly Cracks Down On Unauthorised Structures At Afienya

The Ningo-Prampram Municipal Assembly has cautioned developers against constructing without proper authorisation, warning that illegal projects risk being demolished under national development control regulations.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Raphael Nartey, issued the warning during a demolition exercise in the Afienya area last Friday, where several unauthorised structures, including ones erected on major roads, were pulled down.

He emphasised that the Assembly's actions were not meant to destroy residents' investments but are instead aimed at addressing persistent flooding, improving public safety and reinforcing compliance with building regulations.

"This is not about destroying people's hard-earned investments. It's about saving lives and preventing flooding by ensuring that developments are done accord

to the law," Mr Nartey told The Ghanaian Times.

He explained that all affected developers had been served prior notices to stop work or vacate restricted areas, including waterways and roads but they failed to comply, leaving the Assembly with no choice but to enforce the law.

Mr Nartey further noted that the demolition exercise falls within the powers granted under the Local Government Act and aligned with national flood management and spatial planning policies.

He added that the Assembly's Medium-Term Development Plan included long-term goals such as clearing structures on waterways, rehabilitating road infrastructure and integrating modern drainage systems, especially in response to challenges faced during recent rainy season.

The Municipal Works Engineer, Justin Glover, also confirmed that the operation was part of a wider development control initiative, consistent with the land use and spatial planning Act, 2016 (Act 925).

Also, he stressed that the law requires all developers to secure planning permits before undertaking any physical construction.

Moreover, Mr Glover revealed that the task force was initially sent to Bulaso, one of the earmarked communities, and were being confronted by land guards who threatened and chased them while they attempted to serve a stop-work notice for a fence wall being constructed directly on a major access road.

He expressed worry that overlooking such impunity and lawlessness would drag the work of the Assembly and the department responsible into questioning and dereliction of duty.

He noted that the Assembly's response demonstrates its commitment to upholding law and order.