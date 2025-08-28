Ghana: Police Deploys Reinforcement Teams to Beef Up Security At Sawla, Gbiniyiri, and Giniri in Savannah Region

27 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

Following the recent communal clashes in Gbiniyiri in the Savannah Region, the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and other stakeholders, have intensified security at Sawla, Gbiniyiri, Giniri,and other adjoining communities.

Police reinforcement teams have been deployed to beef-up security and restore calm in the area.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, The Ghanaian Times has learnt, is leading a team from the National Police Headquarters to further assess the security situation and engage with the chiefs, opinion leaders, and other community leaders.

Against this backdrop, the Police has urged all parties to remain calm and work with the security teams in order to ensure lasting peace in the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.