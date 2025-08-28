Ghana: Police Deploys Reinforcement Teams to Beef Up Security At Sawla, Gbiniyiri, and Giniri in Savannah Region

Following the recent communal clashes in Gbiniyiri in the Savannah Region, the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and other stakeholders, have intensified security at Sawla, Gbiniyiri, Giniri,and other adjoining communities.

Police reinforcement teams have been deployed to beef-up security and restore calm in the area.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, The Ghanaian Times has learnt, is leading a team from the National Police Headquarters to further assess the security situation and engage with the chiefs, opinion leaders, and other community leaders.

Against this backdrop, the Police has urged all parties to remain calm and work with the security teams in order to ensure lasting peace in the area.