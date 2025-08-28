Ghana: Minister Disowns Online Investment Scam Video

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has dismissed a false video circulating on social media which purports to show him endorsing an investment scheme.

In a statement issued by his Media Relations Office in Accra yesterday, the video was described as "a complete fabrication" and a malicious attempt to mislead the public.

The manipulated video, widely shared on Facebook, depicts the Minister appearing to promote a so-called government-backed investment programme, with banners claiming, "A government platform guarantees an income of 10,500 per week" and "Invest 2,600 today and receive your first payment into your bank account as early as tomorrow."

The statement stressed that the Minister had no association with any such scheme and had never endorsed or promoted any financial investment programme. "This video is a dangerous deepfake designed by scammers to defraud innocent Ghanaians. We urge the public to completely disregard this content and avoid interacting with or sharing it in any form," it stated.

It added that the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, considered the misuse of his image and public trust a serious matter, and had initiated steps to work with the relevant authorities to investigate the source of the video and ensure its removal from all platforms.

The public was further advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online content to the appropriate agencies or the Minister's office.

"Let it be clearly stated: The Honourable Minister Haruna Iddrisu has no connection whatsoever to any online money-making or investment scheme. This video is false, malicious and fraudulent," the statement concluded.