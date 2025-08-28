Ghana: Adopt Coordinated Structures for Development of Region - Kojo Yankah

The Founder of the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), Kojo Yankah, has called on the people in the Central Region to adopt coordinated structures in harnessing resources in the region for the required transformation and development.

"Like most parts in Ghana, the region has enormous potential which, if well harnessed, can change the fortunes of the people and raise further the standards of living position in Ghana's economic surveys," he said.

Mr Yankah, who is also a former Central Regional Minister, made the call at the opening of this year's Central Regional Investment, Trade, and Tourism Fair, dubbed" Central EXPO'25".

The eight-day event, which is drawing business within and outside the region, is on the theme, "Unlocking Business Opportunities in the Central Region."

Mr Yankah explained that, indigenes of the Central region had no reason to complain about the rate of development if they failed to utilise and harness the vast resources available in the area.

"What matters is that we must harness the resources for the benefit of the people in the region" he indicated

Mr Yankah indicated that, the educational system had deprived Ghanaians of even identifying indigenous knowledge in the processing and identifying of the resources in the region and the country at large.

He urged organisers of the event to involve all stakeholders in planning and organising similar events at the district level, explaining that such events should not be centered at the regional capital alone.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, in his remarks, acknowledged the enormous contribution of the region to the development of the country.

He indicated that, the challenge facing the region was how to harness the various resources that would propel its development in line with the national development agenda.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to ensure the effective development of the region and said that the central Regional House of Chiefs was collating all lands within the region to ensure problem-free access to land by investors.

"The House is working with the central Regional Development Commission (CEDECOM) to ensure that we have land banks in the Central region so that when investors come, they know exactly where to go for land," he said.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII further said that the Regional House of Chiefs was working to strengthen the region's position as the premier hub of tourism in Ghana.

The Central Regional Minister, Ekow Panyin Eduamoah Okyere, in his address, noted that the EXPO, which would be run on a 24-hour basis, was in line with the government's 24- hour policy to boost investment and trading activities.

He indicated that the event was also being organised as a prelude to the annual Fetu Afahye celebration of the chiefs and people of the Oguaa Traditional Area.