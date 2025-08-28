Ghana: Founder of Ado Advocates Evidence-Based Understanding of Dyslexia

27 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff EKUFUL

The Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Dyslexia Organisation (ADO), Ms Rosalin Abigail Kyere-Nartey, has called for a shift from outdated myths to evidence-based understanding of dyslexia, stressing the need to view neurodiversity as a strength rather than a limitation, and to embrace inclusion as justice, not charity.

Neurodiversity, she explained, refers to the range of differences in brain function and behavioural traits, which should be regarded as part of normal variation in the human population.

Ms Kyere-Nartey made the call at the closing of the Africa Dyslexia Conference 2025, held in Accra last Thursday under the theme, "Shifting Minds, Inspiring Action."

The three-day conference brought together about 400 delegates from across Africa and beyond, including policymakers, educators, researchers, corporate leaders, and individuals with lived experience of dyslexia.

Sharing her personal journey, she recounted how growing up in Suhum, she was unable to read or write even her own name until the age of 17.

"I endured years of being called lazy and slow, of being punished for what I could not yet do. At 30 years old, I finally learned the truth: I am dyslexic," she said.

Her diagnosis, she noted, did not set limits on her but rather revealed her strengths and inspired her lifelong advocacy for people facing similar challenges.

She described the conference as a collective declaration that every child, learner, and individual with a learning difference truly matters.

The conference featured international speakers from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and several African countries.

Delegates engaged in knowledge-sharing, research presentations, and policy discussions aimed at strengthening inclusive education systems across the continent.

Development partners and sponsors of the event included UNESCO, UNICEF, GIZ, the KGL Foundation, the Black Literacy Institute, TP, the OMA Group, and other corporate and educational advocates.

Organisers emphasised that the true measure of the conference's success would not be the inspiration drawn during the sessions but the practical outcomes that follow.

These, they said, should include improved teacher training, stronger educational policies, and greater opportunities for learners with dyslexia and other learning differences.

Challenging delegates to action, Ms Kyere-Nartey urged each participant to commit to at least one concrete step beyond the conference halls.

"The real success of this conference will not be measured by how inspired we feel at the end," she said, "but by the policies changed, the teachers trained, the students reached, and the futures rewritten because we were here."

