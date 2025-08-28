Ghana: New Paramount Queenmother of Ngleshie Alata Urges Parents to Prioritise Ward's Education

The newly enstooled Paramount Queenmother of Ngleshie Alata, James Town in Accra, Naa Affipong IV, has called on parents to prioritise the education of their children to contribute meaningfully to the development of the community and the nation at large.

Speaking after her recent installation, Naa Affipong IV, known in private life as Mrs Alberta Addo also pledged her commitment to empowering young people and supporting them in securing sustainable employment opportunities.

"I pledge to dedicate my reign to championing education, which is a crucial tool for youth empowerment and community development," she stated.

She emphasised that equipping young people especially girls with both academic knowledge and practical skills would help reduce the rising incidence of teenage pregnancy in the area.

"I am determined to ensure that our young people have access to both formal education and technical or vocational training," she said.

She added that educated and skilled youth would grow into responsible adults capable of taking on key leadership roles in society.

The Queenmother therefore urged parents and guardians to place a stronger focus on their daughters' education, noting that an educated girl has the power to transform not only her immediate family but the wider community as well.

Naa Affipong IV also appealed to the chiefs and elders of Ngleshie Alata to unite and implement initiatives that support youth development and empowerment.

She stressed the importance of peace and unity in the area as a foundation for sustained progress and prosperity.

She also encouraged the youth to stay away from negative influences and behaviours that could hinder their growth.

"Young people must desist from vices such as drug abuse and vandalism, which can derail their path to becoming responsible adults," she cautioned.

"It is important for the Alata Traditional Council, all local leaders, and the youth to work together to bring lasting peace and development to James Town," she added.

Naa Affipong IV further emphasised that collaboration between traditional authorities and the state was essential in tackling pressing challenges facing the community, including unemployment, inadequate infrastructure and social issues.

Her enstoolment ceremony was attended by chiefs, elders, Queen mothers, and members of the Ngleshie Alata community, and served as a vibrant display of the rich cultural heritage of the area.

As part of the traditional rites, she swore an oath of allegiance to the principal elders of Adjumako Durampong, affirming her dedication to serve her people with diligence and integrity.