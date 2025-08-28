Ghana: UER Eulogises Monsignor Aboteyuure ...As He Marks 60th Anniversary in Priesthood

The people in Upper East Region, especially members of the Catholic Church, have eulogised Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure, for his commitment in the spiritual realm, coupled with the magnificent contributions to the human resource and infrastructure development of the region.

They described Monsignor Aboteyuure's spiritual guidance and advocacy for peace and ethical leadership as unrelenting, and transcend generations yet unborn which must be emulated.

The spiritual father and longest ever serving Reverend Father in the Region, they said, must be acknowledged for his unalloyed dedication to the shaping of numerous lives.

They showered these praises on the dedicated Rev. Father (Monsignor) during the latter's 60th anniversary in the priesthood, observed Saturday, at the Cathedral Church, Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The anniversary coincided with the Thanksgiving Mass for the successful completion of the new Sacred Heart Cathedral project, a magnificent project that could accommodate thousands of worshippers.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, in particular expressed deep admiration for Monsignor Aboteyuure's lifestyle and influence, saying he had been mentored by the Monsignor in the past decades.

In a speech read for him at the occasion by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga, Mr Roland Atanga Ayoo, the Minister categorically mentioned that even in another lifetime, he would choose to learn from the moral and ethical virtues of Monsignor Abotiyuure.

"In my formative years at the Notre Dame Minor Seminary Senior High School in Navrongo, I had the privilege of being taught French by Monsignor Roger Abotiyuure, whose mentorship has left an enduring mark on my values and outlook in life. I am therefore a proud product of the Catholic educational tradition, where discipline, moral integrity, and academic excellence are foundational", he gladly registered his fond memories about the Monsignor.

The Minister added that: "Monsignor Abotiyuure's convictions, deeply rooted in the Gospel, have never wavered," and that in a world increasingly clouded by materialism and moral drift, the celebrant's life stood out as a towering figure; unmoved, unshaken and undiminished in purpose.

The Minister hailed the Priest for carrying development projects single handedly for Catholic Churches in the region, especially the new Cathedral project which was about 95 per cent complete.

According to Mr Akamugri, the Cathedral was not only a house of prayer and worship, but a symbol of the region's shared heritage and spiritual anchor, touting the legacies of Monsignor as unmatched.

He used the occasion to laud the Catholic Church for making significant strides in education, health, and agriculture, and its unalloyed resolve to promoting peace and social cohesion needed deeper appreciation by all.

On his part, Monsignor Aboteyuure, the celebrant, advised young Priests and men of God in general to shun the alacrity to pursue temporal and material things, and rather concentrate on bringing God closer to the door-step of the people.

He said Priests should also be concerned about impacting lives, explaining his legacies would remain incomplete until the region was lifted in its development pursuit.