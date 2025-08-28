Ghana: Resumption of Ofankor - Nsawam Road Project Great Relief

The resumption of work on the Ofankor-Nsawam road has brought great relief to motorists, commuters and residents along the corridor.

For far too long, this vital stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway has been in deplorable condition, causing untold hardships, frequent accidents and significant economic losses.

The 33.4-kilometre section is more than just a road. As part of the National Route 6, it links the capital to the middle and northern belts of the country.

Beyond that, it forms part of an international corridor connecting Ghana to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and other Sahelian countries.

Daily, thousands of vehicles ply the stretch, transporting not only people but also essential goods, including foodstuffs, building materials and manufactured products.

Its importance to trade and national development cannot be overstated. Regrettably, the project, which commenced in July 2022 and was expected to be completed in 2024, stalled for several months due to government inertia.

In the intervening period, the road deteriorated badly. With potholes widening into gullies, pools of water collecting in cavities, and vehicles frequently break down.

Transport fares rose, traders struggled to move goods, and vehicle owners endured high maintenance costs. The situation not only inconvenienced commuters but also undermined Ghana's reputation as a regional trade hub.

With the contractor, Meripoma Enterprise Limited, now back on site after receiving part payment of $77 million, there is renewed hope.

The project, valued at $346.5 million, has already missed its extended deadline of May 2025, and so every effort must be made to avoid further delays.

Timely release of funds, relocation of utility lines, compensation for affected residents and access to rights of way are critical for progress.

The Ghanaian Times urges the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority to ensure close supervision of the works to guarantee quality delivery that will stand the test of time.

The contractor, for its part, must demonstrate commitment to international standards.

At the same time, commuters and residents must cooperate by respecting diversions, adhering to traffic management measures, and avoiding acts that could hinder progress.

As Ghana seeks to position itself under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reliable transport infrastructure is indispensable.

The timely completion of this project will ease congestion, reduce travel time, lower transport costs, and boost business activity along the corridor.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road must remain a top national priority. Ghana cannot afford to let such a strategic project stall again.