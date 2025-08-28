Nigeria: Ebuka Songs Bows to Pressure, Apologises Over Controversial Livestream With Peller

The "I Will Pray" crooner went live with Peller in July at his residence. A clip from the livestream capturing Peller speaking in tongues quickly went viral, stirring mixed reactions across the Christian community.

Gospel singer Ebuka "Ebuka Songs" Hillary has apologised to the Christian community and others who felt offended by his recent livestream session with TikToker Habeeb "Peller" Hamzat.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the "I Will Pray" crooner went live with Peller in July at his residence.

The session, which featured moments of worship and prayer with friends, also showed Peller speaking in tongues.

A clip from the livestream capturing Peller speaking in tongues quickly went viral, stirring mixed reactions across the Christian community.

While some applauded the singer, others condemned the act.

One of the most vocal critics was Kesiena Esiri, founder of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), who described the event as a mockery of sacred spiritual practices.

He questioned whether Ebuka Songs was truly called by God, insisting the singer "needed help."

In response, Ebuka Songs fired back during one of his ministrations, expressing frustration at being labelled a false preacher.

Using Biblical references, he defended himself and questioned what Mr Esiri was doing with his own life in his early twenties.

His comments, however, triggered further controversy. While some Christians praised his passionate defence, others described his tone as sounding arrogant and irreverent.

Among those who later weighed in and cautioned the singer were actor and content creator Awesome "Deacon Famous" Chidiebere, gospel artiste Salau "Testimony Jaga" Olayiwola, among others.

Apology

Amid the backlash, the 33-year-old issued an apology in a viral video, taken from a motivational video urging people not to abandon their dreams, which he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Clarifying his stance, the former signee of Spotlite Nation record label owned by gospel singer Moses Bliss, insisted that both the livestream and his response were misinterpreted.

He said, "I want to use this opportunity to address the recent development around the live streaming of the young man (Peller) who came to my house. You know, we had the moment together, and some of the things that happened that were not processed at the scene. So, if there is anybody who was offended by that action, I apologise. And then my reaction as well, I apologise.

"That was not my intention. That was never my intention to talk. I've never had to speak out, even when people say things about me. But it's okay. It's possible to react in the type of way that is not in the character of God, and I apologise. If anyone is taking offence at any of those actions, I sincerely apologise. We are all God's workmanship, and we're working into his perfection. So, every day we are working, you know, in God's knowledge."

The Imo-born stressed that every Christian strives daily to receive God's guidance and ultimately make heaven.

He also expressed gratitude to those who reached out with support and affection during the period.

"I appreciate the pastors who have prayed, who have been praying and who have been supporting our ministry. Thank you so much, all my amazing followers. I want you to know that I love you. Keep your eyes on Jesus. Keep loving God. And as we trust and we wait for his return, God bless you", said the "Midnight Cry" crooner.