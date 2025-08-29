Nigeria: Cholera Kills 8, 200 Infected in Zamfara

A cholera outbreak in Bukkuyum district of Zamfara State has led to the death of eight people and infected over 200 others in 11 communities.

The residents and local officials gave the figures yesterday.

Cholera, a water-borne disease, is common in Nigeria, which is attributed to lack of clean water in rural areas and urban slums.

The affected communities, including Nasarawa-Burkullu, Gurusu, and Adabka, have been overwhelmed, with many patients treated at home due to the lack of primary healthcare facilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have over 21 patients presently admitted, although three died due to delays in reaching Nasarawa General Hospital," Muhammad Jibci, village head of Gurusu, told Reuters by phone late yesterday.

Ya'u Umar, another resident from the affected communities, said 53 people were infected in his village.

"We don't have medicine or drips. Bandits prevent us from going to the city," he said.

Zamfara is the epicentre of attacks by armed men, known locally as bandits, where rising violence in recent months has made travel and farming dangerous. Gangs routinely abduct villagers and travellers for ransom and extort farming communities.

Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, a federal lawmaker, called for urgent action from the state government and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs). "Any delay will cost more lives, especially among women and children," he said, urging the deployment of emergency response teams and cholera treatment centres.

Zamfara health authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the outbreak.