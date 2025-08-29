Liberia: VP Koung's Political Advisor Rallies Graduates to Embrace Technical Education As Blueprint for National Development

Monrovia — The Political Advisor and Focal Person on the Liberia Marketing Association in the Office of the Vice President, Josephus M. Paye, Sr., has called on Liberian youths to embrace technical and vocational education as a cornerstone for the nation's growth and independence.

Delivering the keynote address at the first graduation ceremony of the Expert Institute of Technical & Professional Studies in Monrovia over the weekend, Mr. Paye stressed that Liberia's progress depends on producing a highly skilled workforce capable of filling technical gaps currently occupied by foreign experts.

Speaking on the theme, "The Blueprint for a Thriving Liberia: Technical Education as a Cornerstone of National Development," Paye reminded the graduates that while Liberia has made remarkable progress in peacebuilding, democracy, and international recognition--including its recent election to the UN Security Council--much remains to be done to achieve true economic sovereignty.

"Multinational corporations such as ArcelorMittal, Golden Veroleum, Firestone, and Bee Mountain employ thousands, but their operations rely heavily on foreign experts. This creates dependency and drains resources that could otherwise circulate within Liberian communities," he said. "This graduating class can help break that cycle."

He emphasized that the Boakai-Koung administration, through its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), has placed human capital development at the center of its policies, particularly by prioritizing technical and vocational education. However, he cautioned that government alone cannot achieve this transformation.

"Our future is far too important to be sacrificed on the altar of political division," Paye told the audience. "This is not about partisanship, it is about patriotism. We must leverage the expertise of every citizen, at home and abroad, to build a skilled workforce."

The Vice President's advisor urged a policy shift to revise and harmonize curricula at technical institutions such as BWI, MVTC, LOIC, Julijuah Vocational Center, and others, while also calling for greater budgetary support and increased corporate responsibility from multinational companies to equip training centers to international standards.

Women, Drugs, and National Renewal

Paye also underscored the critical role of women in technical fields, describing their inclusion as both a matter of social justice and economic necessity.

"A nation cannot achieve its full potential with half of its population standing on the sidelines," he said. "Let us see more Liberian women operating heavy machinery, driving trucks, and managing complex industries. Their innovation and dedication are invaluable assets to national growth."

He further raised alarm over the impact of drug abuse among young people, calling it a national emergency that must be met with structured rehabilitation and professional development programs.

"By providing at-risk youths with technical skills and pathways to employment, we can offer them hope and reduce their vulnerability," he noted, adding that persons with disabilities must also be encouraged to pursue vocational training for self-reliance.

Tribute to Graduates and Institution

Paye praised the administration of the Expert Institute for its sacrifices in building an institution that is shaping Liberia's future despite economic challenges. He also commended parents and guardians for supporting the graduates' journeys.

Addressing the graduating class, he said:

"You are the plumbers, masons, carpenters, tailors, seamstresses, and home designers of a new Liberia. Your journey is not just for personal gain but for innovation, building, and leadership. Your success will be the blueprint for a Liberian-dominated professional workforce."

The ceremony marked the institute's first graduation exercise, with graduates receiving certificates in various technical and professional disciplines.