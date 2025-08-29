Gambian-American Arrested At Banjul Airport With Large Quantity of Suspected Cannabis

28 August 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

On Friday, August 22, 2025, customs officials at Banjul International Airport handed over a Gambian-American national to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) after he was found carrying two suitcases containing fifty packs of suspected cannabis skunk.

The suspect, Sheikh Ceesay, 34, was traveling from New York, United States, via Brussels on SN Brussels Airlines when authorities discovered the packages. One suitcase contained twenty-six packs, while the other held twenty-four packs, according to Ousman Saidyba, Public Relations Officer for DLEAG.

"34-year-old Sheikh Ceesay, who holds an American passport and is said to be residing in Brusubi Phase One, claimed that the suitcases were given to him by one Omar and Sarjo, both of whom he said reside in the United States," Mr. Saidyba said.

Following the arrest, Mr. Ceesay was formally handed over to personnel of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the suspect has made any statements beyond the initial claim regarding the origin of the suitcases. The DLEAG continues to investigate the case.

