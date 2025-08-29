Liberia: Ex-President Weah Accuses Boakai

Former President of Liberia and Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah, has accused President Joseph Boakai of masterminding the demolition of the CDC party headquarters.

In a statement following the demolition over the weekend, the former president claimed that the action was carried out under the direct instruction of President Boakai, using the court and the police as instruments. The CDC was evicted from its party headquarters on August 23, 2025, following a court order.

Mr. Weah further alleged that the police acted as partisans of the Unity Party, describing them as "Unity Party Police." He characterized the demolition as a failed attempt to erase the CDC. "CDC is not in bricks and mortar; the party is in the minds of the people," Weah declared.

He acknowledged that the destruction of the headquarters was painful but insisted it would not weaken the party. "Even though the breaking of our office breaks our hearts; it is temporary. We will overcome it soon," he emphasized.

The former president accused the Unity Party-led government of abusing power, threatening Liberia's fragile peace and democracy, supporting police brutality against ordinary citizens, and disregarding court orders.

Weah further, branded the Unity Party as a "destroyer," while describing the CDC as a "builder."

Despite his criticisms, the CDC leader urged CDC partisans to remain calm and continue to respect the rule of law. He also announced plans for a nationwide tour to meet and engage supporters on the party's next steps.

Responding to the eviction upon his return to the country, President Joseph Boakai defended the action, stressing that the eviction was a matter of law. "The law is the law. It is not the government-it is the government's implementation of the law," President Boakai stated.

He added, "The police were ordered to do it, and they did. That demolition was simply the removal of people from premises that did not belong to them."

The eviction of the CDC from its headquarters has since sparked mixed reactions among Liberians, with some supporting the court's decision and others criticizing the government's approach.