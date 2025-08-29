Nigeria: Lecturers Can't Afford New Passport Fees - Nigerians Fume As Govt Hikes Charges Again

28 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

In a fresh blow to the travelling ambitions of many Nigerians, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a new hike in passport application fees, set to take effect on September 1, 2025.

The 32-page passport with five-year validity will now cost N100,000, while the 64-page version (ten-year validity) has been pushed to N200,000.

Some officials defend the increase as a necessary measure to uphold the passport's quality, security, and global compliance, especially amid efforts to modernise passport issuance and enhance service delivery.

Notably, fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged at $150 (32-page) and $230 (64-page).

This marks the second significant increment in just one year. On September 1, 2024, the price for the 32-page passport rose from N35,000 to N50,000, and the 64-page went from N70,000 to ₦100,000. Now, prices have essentially doubled compared to 2024 rates, triggering widespread criticism amid Nigeria's economic hardship.

Reactions from Nigerians on social media particularly on facebook under vanguard post shows displeasure among Nigerians on the recent increase.

One viral comment stressed the impact on the academic community: "A Graduate Assistant or Asst. Lecturer will not be able to pay for a Nigerian Passport from Sept. 2025."

Martin Nnodim vented his frustration sharply: "If una like make passport 10m, if Europe give me visa or U.S.A I will still leave this country for una run 🏃♂️ for my life and future..."

Adebanjo Solomon lamented the sharp increase:

"Na wa oooo, Nigeria Government. Within a year or so the price of Passport has increased 2* kilode"

Jayden issued a pointed warning: "Haha 😄 The government of Nigeria will soon get what they deserve very, very soon. They are making every effort to frustrate youths. We shall respond very soon...."

