Nigerian music stars, David 'Davido' Adeleke, Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu, Crown 'Shalliopi' Uzama, have bagged the highest nods on the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025 nominations list.

In the nominations statement released on Wednesday by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the voting platforms for all categories resume on 10 September and close on the eve of the main award ceremony, 30 November 2025.

AFRIMA, an African-based music awards ceremony honoring African artistes and music produced in every region of the continent, and this year's edition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year's nominations followed a record-breaking 10,717 entries, the highest since the inception of AFRIMA 12 years ago. A 13-member International Jury, after 10 days of adjudication, shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, representing Africa's five regions and the diaspora.

Nominee list

Nigeria's Burna Boy and Davido both secured five nominations each, which was the most of any artiste on the list. Burna Boy's album, 'No Sign of Weakness', and Davido's '5ive' were both nominated for Album of the Year, while their hit singles also earned them spots in 'Song of the Year' and 'Best Collaboration'.

Burna Boy also earned a nomination for 'Best African Artiste Duo or Group in African Pop'. At the same time, Davido got nominated for 'Song of the Year' and 'Best African Collaboration' for 'With You', featuring Omah Lay.

The two Afrobeats stars featured in the 'Best Male Artiste in West Africa' and 'Artiste of the Year' categories for their singles, 'Update' and 'With You'.

South African's DJ Maphorisa matched them with five nods, including Best African DJ and Album of the Year.

Other nominees

Also, Nigeria's fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi stood tall with four nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration 'Laho'.

Also for the same 'Laho', Shallipopi appeared under the category of 'Breakout Artiste of the Year', while Progrex, the producer of the song, also appeared on the sheet for the 'Best Producer of the Year.'

For the 'Best Male Artiste in West Africa' category where Davido and Burna Boy also appeared, Asake's 'Uhh Yeah', Rema's 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' and Wizkid's 'Kesse' also bagged nominations, while Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage garnered nominations for 'Best Female Artiste in West Africa' category for their songs; 'All the Love' and 'You 4 Me'.

Ayra Starr recorded two nominations, though she is contesting for the 'Artiste of the Year Award' with big stars including Davido, Burna Boy, and El Grande Toto.

Moreover, other Nigerian artistes who made the AFRIMA nominee list include Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, and Ruger, who bagged nominations for 'Best African Reggae, Ragga and Dancehall' for their respective songs, 'Baddie Remix' featuring Konshens and Femi One, Forgiveness, and Dudu featuring Kranium.

For the 'Most Promising Artiste of the Year' category, Kunmi's 'Arike' and Fola's 'Who Does That?' featuring Bella Shmurda got a nomination.

ODUMODUBLVCK and Phyno appeared in 'Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in HipHop, Reminisce appeared in 'Best African Lyricist Rapper', while Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel featuring Angélique Kidjo and Johnny Drille appeared in 'Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary' category for 'Iseoluwa' and 'Police'.

Gaise Baba, Lawrence Oyor, Mercy Chinwo, and Ada Ehi got nominated for ' Best Artiste in African Inspirational Music'.

AFRIMA 2025

The International Committee of AFRIMA confirmed that public voting will open globally on 10 September 2025, via the official AFRIMA website.

AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima, who represents the Southern African region on the panel, described the 2025 nominees' list as proof of how far African music has come.

"It's been a dream of ours for a long time to work this hard to get to a place where African music can be heard by everyone. We were marginalized for so many years; our voices were not heard as artists, as creators, as songwriters, as producers, as engineers, as video makers, as filmmakers. Twelve years in, we're now here. This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent," he said.

In collaboration with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA 2025 is being organised alongside the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State.

The 2025 celebration will run from 25 to 30 November 2025, featuring the Welcome Soiree, the AFRIMA Music Village, the Africa Music Business Summit, a Host City Tour, the Nominees Party, and the Main Awards Ceremony.

The grand finale on November 30 will be broadcast live to over 84 countries worldwide.

Find the FULL list below:

AFRIMA2025 NOMINEES LIST

Regional Category

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa

S/NOARTISTETRACK TITLECOUNTRY

1C4 PEDROSEM QUERERANGOLA

2EBOLOKOSATANANA (FT. DRE-A)GABON

3GIMSNINAODRC

4GERILSON INSRAELAROMA INSANOANGOLA

5KOCEESTRANGER (WITH KS BLOOM)CAMEROON

6L'OISEAU RARENIAMATOSGABON

7FALLY IPUPALE TEMPSDRC

8MAGASCODIRTY WHINE (FT. MIMIE)CAMEROON

9SINGUILAON FAIT COMMENTTHE CONGO

10WERRASONTOUT SE PAIE ICI-BASDRC

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa

S/NOARTISTETRACK TITLECOUNTRY

1ANNA JOYCEOUTRA VEZANGOLA

2BLANCHE BAILLYLÈVE TOI (FT. LADY PONCE)CAMEROON

3CHARLOTTE DIPANDADIS MOI (FT. TAYC)CAMEROON

4CINDY LE COEURPOUPIYE (FT. KOFFI OLOMIDÉ)DRC

5DEBORAH LUKALUGOD IS GOODDRC