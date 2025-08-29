Nigeria: 'He's Undergoing Treatment' - Peller's Management Confirms

The 20-year-old was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday night .

City Plug, the management team of online streamer and content creator Habeeb "Peller" Hamzat, has confirmed that the TikTok star is safe following reports of his alleged abduction that went viral on Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday night while he was livestreaming from his car in Lagos State.

Peller was driving home when he was abducted.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the streamer was heard conversing with the alleged gunmen and stating that they were pointing a gun at him.

He was heard saying, "Why are you pointing a gun at me? What's happening? These ones must be crazy--what's going on?"

His management, in a statement shared on their Instagram page on Thursday, revealed that he was whisked away by unidentified individuals during a live session.

According to the statement, he was later released and dropped off safely.

The statement partly read: "He is currently undergoing treatment and being cared for as a result of the aforementioned incident. We strongly urge the public and media outlets to desist from spreading misinformation that trivialises such a serious matter.

"We remain grateful to God for his protection, and deeply appreciate the swift assistance of the DPO Maroko, the Ilasan Police Division, as well as the fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who reached out with concern and prayers. The matter is with the relevant authorities, and we respectfully request privacy as investigations continue. We'd keep in touch as more information unfolds."

Investigation ongoing

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command announced that it has launched an investigation into the matter to ascertain the credibility of the claims.

In its Thursday report, Channels Television stated that police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that officers are keeping all possibilities open.

The station quoted Mr Hundeyin as saying, "We are investigating the allegation, but we can confirm that the person in question, Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, is at home safe and sound. His vehicle is also intact, all his phones and properties, and nothing was missing.

"But we are investigating to check the veracity of that claim, and the outcome of that investigation will determine our next line of action," Hundeyin stated. We are investigating. All of his properties were intact, and he, too, was intact; there was no violence whatsoever."