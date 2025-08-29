Nigeria: Troops Kill 50 Bandits in Niger, Rescue Abducted Victims

28 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA -- Security operatives, including the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), have killed no fewer than 50 bandits in Niger State and rescued several abducted persons.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Kumbashi, Mariga Local Government Area, when about 300 armed bandits attempted to invade the community. Their target was reportedly a DSS operational base in the area.

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, who represents Mashegu constituency, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna yesterday.

He said the attack was repelled after a fierce gun duel that left 50 bandits dead, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"My constituents confirmed that the bandits were seen carrying away the corpses of their colleagues in sacks on motorcycles," Sarkin-Daji disclosed, commending the security forces for their superior intelligence, training, and firepower.

The lawmaker urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely information, assuring that the Assembly would provide legislative backing to strengthen security operations across the state.

Meanwhile, survivors of the Kumbashi operation were reported to have regrouped around Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area.

A community leader told our correspondent that the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, blocked the Minna-Kontagora highway at Kundu yesterday morning, killing a civilian and a vigilante while another victim sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

"This is the first time we are witnessing such a large influx of bandits into this area. Our people are now living in fear. We appeal to both the state and federal governments to urgently deploy more security personnel to protect communities," the community leader said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of Niger State Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would provide updates on the Zungeru attack but was yet to respond as of press time.

