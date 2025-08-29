Nigeria: We're Ready to Help INEC Address Voter Registration Disparities - Forensic Experts

ABUJA -- The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria has pledged support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in tackling disparities in voter registration figures across the country, urging the deployment of technology and forensic tools to safeguard the credibility of the process.

Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, President of the Institute, said in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday that the body would not be drawn into partisan debates but was prepared to work with INEC to strengthen electoral integrity.

"Well, we do not want to dabble in political issues like that. Our role is to help INEC do the right thing, deploy technology, and apply forensic methods. That is our focus," he explained.

The comment came in response to concerns over alleged contrived voter registration figures in Osun State, where about 393,000 new voters reportedly registered within one week, compared with fewer than 4,500 recorded across five other states combined.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"You know, once politicians enter that kind of conversation, there will be no end to it. It becomes a slippery slope," Gashinbaki noted.

He stressed that the Institute was not avoiding its responsibilities but rather adopting a strategic approach in engaging with politically sensitive matters.

"It is not that we are shying away from our responsibilities. Rather, we want to be strategic in how we engage with the political space," he added.

The Institute's position highlights the growing calls for INEC to strengthen its processes through technology and forensic oversight to restore public trust in Nigeria's electoral system.