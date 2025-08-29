Nigeria: Despite Progress, Polio Variant Lingers in Nigeria's North-West - Official

Nigeria was certified free of wild poliovirus in 2020, but outbreaks of a vaccine-derived variant remain a major concern in communities with low immunisation coverage

A vaccine-derived strain of the poliovirus is still circulating in parts of Nigeria's North West, raising concern that the country's hard-won progress against the disease could be undermined.

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, raised the concern on Thursday while briefing journalists after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Mr Yahaya recalled that the National Committee on Polio Eradication, inaugurated in December 2023, has been holding regular sessions to assess progress and refine strategies.

He stressed that while Nigeria was declared free of wild poliovirus in 2020, the challenge now is the variant strain spreading across Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Decline in reported cases

Polio, short for poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads mainly through contaminated food, water, or contact with an infected person.

While most infections show mild or no symptoms, the virus can, in severe cases, invade the nervous system and cause permanent paralysis, particularly in children under five.

Mr Yahaya disclosed that Nigeria recorded 78 cases of the variant in epidemiological week 33 of 2024, a figure that has since dropped to 42.

"As of the 33rd epidemiological week in 2024, Nigeria recorded 78 cases. That figure has now dropped to 42, showing a clear downward trend," he said.

Kano and Katsina states recorded reductions of 65 and 84 per cent respectively, while Gombe has reported no new cases this year.

Sokoto, however, remains the epicentre, accounting for 13 of the 23 cases recorded nationwide so far in 2025.

Expanded surveillance and vaccination

According to Mr Yahaya, recent interventions have strengthened surveillance and immunisation efforts.

He explained that the use of geo-coordinate data has expanded the tracking of settlements, rising from 71 per cent in April to 78 per cent in June, while vaccination coverage improved from 81 to 84 per cent in the same period.

He noted that the first round of targeted activities across 11 high-risk states reached 77 per cent of intended settlements, with about 2.7 million children vaccinated, representing 83 per cent coverage.

Beyond vaccination, he noted that integrated services were also provided.

Pregnant women received nutritional supplements, households were given malaria prevention kits, and communities accessed other maternal and child health interventions.

This approach, he said, was designed to enhance acceptance and trust in the campaigns.

Upcoming immunisation rounds

Mr Yahaya announced that the second round of immunisation will run from 11 to 14 September across the 11 high-risk states.

He added that a nationwide campaign will follow in October, targeting children aged 0-14 years with a package that includes measles, rubella, polio and malaria vaccines, alongside treatments for neglected tropical diseases.

The campaign will be rolled out in two phases to maximise coverage.

Roles for state and local officials

To ensure effective delivery, the national committee directed deputy governors to personally chair state task force meetings at least two weeks before each campaign round, especially in Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto.

Commissioners for Health and heads of primary healthcare agencies are to lead post-campaign reviews and mop-up operations, while local government chairmen will oversee grassroots mobilisation.

Mr Yahaya also urged security agencies to protect health workers operating in volatile areas, noting that vaccination teams are often at risk in hard-to-reach communities.

He further revealed that the committee has asked the Accountant General of the Federation to expedite disbursements for primary healthcare, warning that delayed funding could undermine the campaign.

Mr Yahaya cautioned that Nigeria's northern borders remain a weak point in the eradication effort.