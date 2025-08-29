Nigeria: Budget Commissioner Challenges Sokoto MDAs to Increase Revenue Generation

29 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

Sokoto State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, have been challenged to devise more ways to generate revenue for the government.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, threw the challenge at a bilateral discussion on the proposed 2026 budget of the MDAs, held in the conference hall of the ministry.

According to him, "This would enable the government to continue executing laudable projects and programmes for the citizens. The budget is a function of revenue rather than expenditure and revenue drives expenditure."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The commissioner who presided over the bilateral talks, appreciated the performance of some MDAs for not overshooting their budget ceilings.

Speaking, after presenting their ministries' proposed budgets, all the commissioners assured of their readiness to comply for the positive development of the state.

They added that, the discussions was robust and apt, as it would enable them to project their Ministries' 2026 budget proposal within their allocated budget envelopes.

The commissioners who led their respective team members to the bilateral discussion, appreciated the innovations and ideas brought by the Commissioner For Budget, Dr Abubakar Zayyana.

Earlier, the director of Budget Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshe, revealed that the focus of the discussion was on three guiding principles of the budget: ceiling, ranking, and description.

He added that, "All MDAs are expected to project their budgets within their ceilings, rank projects and programmes according to priorities, and provide clear descriptions for the success of the nine-point smart agenda of the Dr Ahmad Aliyu-led administration."

The bilateral discussion was witnessed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, state chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa; and representatives of the state internal revenue service.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.