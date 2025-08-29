Nigeria: Budget Commissioner Challenges Sokoto MDAs to Increase Revenue Generation

Sokoto State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, have been challenged to devise more ways to generate revenue for the government.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, threw the challenge at a bilateral discussion on the proposed 2026 budget of the MDAs, held in the conference hall of the ministry.

According to him, "This would enable the government to continue executing laudable projects and programmes for the citizens. The budget is a function of revenue rather than expenditure and revenue drives expenditure."

The commissioner who presided over the bilateral talks, appreciated the performance of some MDAs for not overshooting their budget ceilings.

Speaking, after presenting their ministries' proposed budgets, all the commissioners assured of their readiness to comply for the positive development of the state.

They added that, the discussions was robust and apt, as it would enable them to project their Ministries' 2026 budget proposal within their allocated budget envelopes.

The commissioners who led their respective team members to the bilateral discussion, appreciated the innovations and ideas brought by the Commissioner For Budget, Dr Abubakar Zayyana.

Earlier, the director of Budget Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshe, revealed that the focus of the discussion was on three guiding principles of the budget: ceiling, ranking, and description.

He added that, "All MDAs are expected to project their budgets within their ceilings, rank projects and programmes according to priorities, and provide clear descriptions for the success of the nine-point smart agenda of the Dr Ahmad Aliyu-led administration."

The bilateral discussion was witnessed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade, state chairman, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa; and representatives of the state internal revenue service.